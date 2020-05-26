OUR POSITION: The destruction of Fishin’ Frank’s in Charlotte Harbor is a blow to local fishermen and others.
Fishin’ Frank’s was not just a bait shop, or a place to buy a new rod and reel.
It was not just a business.
It was an institution.
It was a mecca for anyone who ever cast a line into the Gulf of Mexico, Charlotte Harbor, the Myakka River or any of the waterways that meander through Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
As one person said, in a world of change, Fishin’ Frank’s was always a constant.
When the decades-old building burst into flames early Sunday morning after a car crashed into it, years of memories went up in smoke. It was more than a business to Frank Hommema Jr. It was a life built on the love of men and women and their sons and daughters for time spent together, waiting for the big one to bite, or just passing time on the open water, shorelines and creek banks.
In a flash it was gone. Reduced to blackened rubble encased late Sunday in white boards set up to safely cordone off what could almost be called a historic site near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Edgewater Drive.
In Monday’s front-page account of the accident and fire in the Sun, customers and friends of Fishin’ Frank bemoaned the tragedy and spoke of what the business had meant to them and their families.
“There’s a lot more here than just a building,” regular customer Mike Borski told Sun reporter Daniel Sutphin. “It’s just a shame. People who don’t know fishing and don’t frequent the shop wouldn’t understand. These guys are all tremendous. It’s unusual for something like this to touch as many people as it does.”
While we lament the loss of the business, we must, of course hope for the recovery of the man whose pickup truck caused the fire. As this editorial is being written there is no word on his condition after he was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.
According to police reports, the pickup truck was southbound on U.S. 41 around 2 a.m. Sunday when the driver veered off the road at a high rate of speed. The truck struck a raised curb, went airborne and landed on Fishin’ Frank’s before overturning and exploding into a fire ball that quickly spread flames through the building.
We can’t, or shouldn’t, fret over the building when a person’s life is at stake. Still, it is difficult not to mourn the loss of the Charlotte Harbor business that has been around for a generation or more.
The big question is will Fishin’ Frank rebuild.
Sunday he hinted he would. But we’re sure his emotions were raw after seeing his business and second home turned to ashes.
His comment to the Sun was: “Fishin’ Frank’s is officially a myth and a legend of what was. But there’s always a chance to write a new chapter.”
At least one friend and Fishin’ Frank’s admirer has offered a building he owns for a temporary home.
Fishin’ Frank’s location, right on Tamiami Trail, is an excellent one that will not go to waste, no matter what the future holds.
We can envision a brand, spanking new Fishin’ Frank’s. Bigger and even better, ready to serve another generation of anglers and their children.
But, for many of you, there will never be another Fishin’ Frank’s like the one so loved by its patrons for nearly 50 years.
