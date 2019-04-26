The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is a month away, but we’re already seeing the early warning signs.
Today and tomorrow at the Venice Community Center, the 2019 Hurricane Expo sponsored by the city of Venice and the Venice Gondolier Sun will be held. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, for anyone eager for a pleasant Saturday morning drive now that snowbird season has wound down and the roads are again relatively traffic-free.
God bless our snowbirds: They make this a more vibrant and diverse community, and they fuel our coastal economy. They get to sample our most beautiful winter-springtime weather, then flee back north before the heat, humidity and storms roll in.
It will get humid and it will be hot — recent years have seen record high temperatures.
As for the tropical storms: Who knows?
The earliest predictions come from the Colorado State University Department of Atmospheric Science Tropical Meteorology via AccuWeather forecasting a “near- to slightly above-normal season with 12-14 storms.” Five to seven may be hurricanes; two to four major hurricanes.
Cool Atlantic waters indicate a moderate season ahead. The lower Atlantic is cooler than normal and the North Atlantic is “anomalously” cool, according to CSU researchers, which means storms are less likely to gain power as they enter the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. There is generally, per 100 years of research, a 31 percent chance Florida will get hit by a major hurricane. This year, the chances fall slightly to 28 percent.
Place your wagers accordingly, but, as always, it is unwise to bet against a hit.
Last year was considered an active year for tropical storms in the Atlantic, but our area came through unscathed. Of course, Florida is still into the early stages of rebuilding Panhandle towns crushed by Hurricane Michael last October, only recently upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane (with winds hitting 160 mph). Michael was the fourth Category 5 storm ever to strike the U.S. mainland.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration has spent more than $1 billion on recovery so far and the state has approved $141 million in relief for 31,000 households. The Legislature is still dickering over numbers and need, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked President Trump to increase federal aid from 75 percent to 90 percent. According to DeSantis, total costs are expected to exceed $2.6 million.
As for the coming year …
A story this week by Sun staff writer Bob Mudge noted Florida Power & Light is working the area to clear vegetation near power lines. Good thing. In September 2017, Hurricane Irma knocked out power to 4.4 million people in Florida, with most outages caused by falling trees.
FPL warns homeowners to be careful when trimming around power lines, and we’ll add: be very, very, very careful. When in question, please leave tree trimming to professionals.
Also, in the coming weeks, consider attending one of the hurricane expos near you. Grab our hurricane guide when it’s published. Just heed the warnings, same as last year. That means stocking up on non-perishable foods, water, flashlights and batteries. Etc.
It’s early yet, and the weather has been near-perfect in recent weeks. But it’s coming, and the message is always the same. Be a Boy Scout: Be prepared. Just don’t bet your home and family against it.
