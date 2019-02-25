OUR POSITION: Raising water and sewer rates for Charlotte County customers was not a popular decision, but a necessary one.
Getting into citizens’ wallets is not the best way for elected officials to win friends and votes.
Charlotte County commissioners know that. It made their recent decision to raise water and sewer rates even more difficult than it already was. Charlotte County has some of the highest utility rates in the state — mostly caused by a forced purchase of the old General Development water utility in the 1990s. That was an instant $100 million debt.
It will be 2024 at least before that debt is settled. Meanwhile, customers have to shoulder the burden of those payments along with the normal expenses of running a utility company.
There were plenty of angry voices at the recent County Commission meeting when the utility rate issue came up for a vote.
We sympathize with those citizens. We don’t like to pay higher bills any more than they do. And many of them are on fixed incomes, maybe living on a Social Security check.
But we see no logical alternative to keep the water utility running and not falling into more debt. The utility’s infrastructure is already in trouble. Delaying upgrades and normal maintenance would not only risk outages but further rate increases down the road.
As one commissioner said, a big problem today is that past commissioners put off raising rates to avoid the criticism. Now those decisions have come home to roost.
Besides the high debt incurred in the 1990s, rates are increasing, according to a Sun story by Betsy Calvert, because:
• Charlotte County residential development is spread out, requiring more pipe to be laid to areas where there are few customers. That is called sprawl and it is a problem past commissions warned of.
• Charlotte County’s older population has smaller households and many winter-only residents who don’t use a lot of water and don’t pay all 12 months out of the year.
• Pipes that carry the water from the plant to our homes are crumbling before our eyes. Well, that may be an exaggeration, but for sure the pipes that were first laid in the 1960s are not in good shape today and need replacing. Digging them up and laying new pipe is a pricey task.
• Charlotte County, while not densely populated now, is on a growth spurt. There could be hundreds, thousands when you consider Murdock Village, homes built in the next five to 10 years. That means a lot more pipe to lay and a lot more capacity to plan for — not to mention, of course, more water we must purchase.
Following a barrage of complaints, commissioners backed off from five years of water hikes to only three. A typical household, which uses 4,000 gallons of water a month, will see its water/sewer rates climb from about $92.69 now to $113.51 in 2021. The first installment of those increases will happen in April when the bill jumps about $7.
Ouch! Yes it hurts. But it could have been more painful. We just have to hold on until the debt is paid off in 2024 and hope that will enable commissioners to grant customers some relief.
