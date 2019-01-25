OUR POSITION: Two Charlotte County commissioners have made sure the public will have more than reasonable access to the harborwalk around the planned Sunseeker Resort.
The critics who believe Charlotte County bows to developers’ every whim should take note. During Tuesday’s Charlotte County Commission meeting, two of our representatives stood firm to assure there will be adequate access to the planned harborwalk along Sunseeker Resort’s waterfront.
This was a small, albeit important, gesture by our commissioners. And, by no means would we want to paint Sunseeker officials as being uncooperative, antagonistic or unfair. Sunseeker, especially Allegiant Travel Company President John Redmond, has been nothing but open and collegial about their plans for Charlotte Harbor.
Still, there are times when the county should say, “Hey, this is where we all live and we have to stand our ground ....” And Tuesday, Commissioners Chris Constance and Joe Tiseo did just that.
The issue arose from simple language in the granting of an easement between Sunseeker and Charlotte County granting land to build a 1,250-foot-long, 12-foot-wide, harborwalk along the waterfront where the resort will be built. The planned harborwalk is an extension of one that originates at Oak Point Park on the eastern side of the two U.S. 41 bridges connecting Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor. It continues past Sunseeker to Live Oak Park, public land which borders Sunseeker property.
The harborwalk has been a slight sticking point to allowing Sunseeker to go full throttle with its construction. The county would not allow the hotel/condo towers to exceed the called-for 35-foot limits without the harborwalk being constructed to give the public added access to the waterfront.
The easement, which was approved Tuesday, called for the harborwalk being free and open to the public during the hours of operation. Doesn’t sound bad. But, Constance and Tiseo had questions. Their concerns were for the people who get up early and like to take a stroll along the shoreline around sunrise.
And, according to a Wednesday article by Betsy Calvert, Constance interjected that a problem could arise in the future if the developers decide to go exclusively with condos and the residents expressed a desire for more privacy.
“I pulled the item from the consent agenda because I felt the wording was vague,” Tiseo said. “It read like it would allow the applicant to determine the hours (the public could use the harborwalk).”
Both commissioners felt strongly that wording should be inserted in the agreement to assure there would be no issues in the future.
Sunseeker’s lawyer was caught off guard. He felt the current wording was sufficient and was not pleased with the last-minute change of direction.
Commissioners suggested holding off on approving the agreement — which appeared headed for a 2-2 tie with Commissioner Bill Truex absent — for at least a few hours to give the Sunseeker’s legal representative time to discuss the issue with Redmond and others.
A phone call or two later, commissioners returned to the dais and Sunseeker agreed to set a time of 6 a.m. until late in the evening — as long as they were in operation — to allow the public to use the walkway. This seems reasonable since the planned restaurants and shops along the harborwalk will, by all logic, be open late into the evening.
The commissioners’ stance was a welcome signal that Sunseeker will be held accountable. And now, construction can ramp up and the much-anticipated resort. Everyone should be happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.