OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners were wise to postpone a decision about a new contract with a company that places benches, with ads, throughout the county.
Charlotte County commissioners have a small dilemma. As we wrote a while back, they were stuck in a “forever” contract with an ad firm that put concrete-based benches throughout the county. Instead of paying the county a fee, the deal was the firm would give part of its proceeds to a charity or nonprofit.
Over the course of the years questions have come up about who was getting that money and how much. But no satisfactory answer was ever really produced. And, the biggest problem is that the contract had no ending date we know of.
Things changed recently when the owner of Metro Systems passed away. A new company, Creative Outdoor, has taken over and is interested in continuing the contract in some form. That is the sticking point.
Creative has already agreed to trim the number of benches that line the county’s highways from more than 100 to about 50. Right now the company gets $130 a month for the advertisements on the benches and is suppose to donate 20% to a nonprofit. Of $41,920 raised in 2020, $8,000 was to be donated, according to The Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert. The company said the Charlotte County deal is similar to contracts it has all throughout Florida.
That money went to Charlotte Local Education Foundation — and they were glad to get it for use mentoring students and helping pay college tuition for some qualified and underprivileged students.
Some commissioners — especially Chris Constance — are not ready to sign any contract. He wants to see the history of donations to charities since the original contract was signed way back in 1988. That deal was suppose to help the Charlotte Jaycees.
That request raises another problem. The family that ran Metro kept all financial records from their dealings. They will not grant the new owners of the company permission to see them. Is this proposed contract fair to all?
And, we have other concerns. The benches are not exactly an aesthetic home run and there are surely other advertising companies who would love to get a similar deal with the county.
So what’s the answer?
We have a company, Outdoor Creatives, that we have no real reason to be suspicious of, who wants to do business and follow in the footsteps of the original contract. But, the secrecy and lack of records on the previous owners’ watch is disturbing. It’s also concerning that the new owners said they may want to increase the number of benches in the future as the county grows and there is more traffic on the roads.
After a long back-and-forth this week, Commissioner Ken Doherty spared both sides further angst when he ended the debate with a motion to postpone any decision.
Doherty saw the writing on the wall. The county may still have some obligation under the old contract with the new owners. Yet, the terms aren’t attractive enough and the history of secrecy is troubling.
This likely will end up going to lawyers to resolve. We hope, however, the county can come to an agreement and if it is not a guaranteed benefit for a local nonprofit — with terms that can be documented — then the county needs to find an avenue to cut ties with the advertisers and pull up the benches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.