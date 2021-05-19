OUR POSITION: We agree with Charlotte County commissioners that keeping some trees in the old Murdock Village area is important and needed.
If you want to buy the final 195 acres of the old Murdock Village area, you’d better plan on keeping some trees on it.
That’s the word from at least two Charlotte County commissioners — Chris Constance and Bill Truex.
That caveat surfaced during a meeting last week when commissioners unanimously approved a 90-day advertising period for the sale of the final 195 acres acquired years ago to form Murdock Village. It is the final piece of the puzzle that includes West Port — a development underway by Kolter Land Partners to build thousands of homes and apartments — and Arredondo Pointe, which plans housing, commercial and a water park on land it has tied up.
Kolter has bid $10 million for the parcel. Before that offer is accepted commissioners are required to advertise it’s for sale for 90 days in fairness to any other developer who may have eyes on the land in Murdock.
Before any deal is made, however, Constance was outspoken that whoever develops that land must leave trees — most notably heritage oaks that once dominated the landscape there. Heritage oaks are characterized by their large size, being hundreds of years old, and can grow to be 80 feet tall and three feet or more in diameter. Constance said he regrets letting Kolter bulldoze thousands of trees in the 400-acre area the developer already owns.
Maybe commissioners have visited Cedar Rapids, Iowa or seen photos of that town. Last August a derecho — similar to a hurricane — swept through the town of 130,000 destroying almost everything in its path. Not only were 850,000 acres of crops ruined but the vast storm took out almost every tree in the city. What trees that were left were described in one newspaper article as sticks with no leaves and few branches.
A Trees Forever representative vowed the city would restore is canopy of trees. But, she said, it will take decades.
When Charlotte County sold the first parcel of Murdock Village, to Private Equity Group, commissioners were so happy to make a deal after about 20 years of the property sitting idle that they were likely blinded to the environmental damage about to happen.
“It’s one of those things that we should have preserved and we didn’t,” Constance said in last week’s meeting. He at least expects whoever wins the right to develop the last piece of land to maintain a buffer of heritage oaks along State Road 776.
Truex sided strongly with Constance and noted that Arredondo Pointe developers have it in their plans to keep trees. He related how he pointed out the trees lining the Arredondo Pointe property to his wife recently and said how important those oaks are to the future appearance of Charlotte County.
Anyone who bids on that final 195-acre tract has been forewarned. When they show Charlotte County commissioners their plan, it better include a good number of heritage oaks and some thought to preserving an enviromental-friendly look. Otherwise, they can pack up and go home. That’s the message we hear.
