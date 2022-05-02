OUR POSITION: We join all dog owners in agreeing with Sarasota County commissioners that more parks should be open to man’s best friend.
It’s not that Sarasota County lacked for parks where people could take their dogs for a romp. But, last week, county commissioners expanded the number of those parks where you can take a dog — sometimes with and sometimes without a leash.
A number of additional “dog-friendly” areas were added to a specified group of Sarasota County parks.
In South County, there are dog-friendly parks in the Venice area at Woodmere Park and the Brohard Paw Park. Both of the parks also have areas where dogs without leashes are allowed — as long as they behave with other dogs and people, according to a Daily Sun story.
The list of parks approved for dogs will expand in South County to include Indian Mound Park and Manasota Scrub Preserve in Englewood, Senator Bob Johnson’s Landing just outside of North Port, and Challenger Park and Curry Creek Preserve in Venice, among others.
Signs will be posted at the parks pointing out the dog-friendly areas.
It’s not going to be a free-for-all, however. There will be rules to follow.
Dogs are not allowed to roam free in these parks; they must be on a leash.
Their waste must be picked up immediately and disposed of properly.
And, the dogs must be registered and have current license tags and vaccinations among the more common restrictions.
You won’t be able to take your dog to playgrounds, athletic fields, or beaches with the exception of Brohard Paw Park, which has a designated dog beach.
Sarasota County first identified a need for more canine access during the development of a parks strategic plan in 2016.
Dog owners may take advantage of the expanded access starting May 1.
