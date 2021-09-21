OUR POSITION: While our worst fears appear to have come true, the spirit and support from law enforcement and the community were inspirational during the search for Gabby Petito.
What started out as possibly the time of her life, turned terribly tragic for Gabby Petito. A cross-country van trip with her former fiance and current boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, somehow, someway made a sharp turn for the worse and the 22-year-old North Port woman with the magnetic smile ended up dead — her body found Sunday in the Grand Teton National Park.
What happened is still a matter of conjecture. The natural assumption is Laundrie — the last person we know of to see her alive and the person who drove her van back to North Port without her — has some responsibility for her death. Still, innocent until proven guilty has to apply here, even though his sudden disappearance just makes his actions more suspicious.
A nearly week-long search for Gabby has been chronicled by just about every media outlet in the U.S. and even some news media overseas. The mystery surrounding her vanishing in some of he most rugged territory in the United States and the refusal of her boyfriend to speak a word of where she might be, or what happened to bring him home alone, made the story that much more compelling.
It was a made for TV event.
But while much of the country was fixated on Gabby’s fate and ready to cast stones at Laundrie, the story behind the scenes is the impact on two families and the outpouring of emotions from the community — those who knew Gabby and strangers who wanted her found alive and well.
Gabby’s father, Joe Petito, and mother, Nichole Schmidt, have had their hearts pulled through the wringer. Imagine their grief today and for the past several days, waiting for word if their daughter is alive or dead. It had to be frustration beyond imagination that the person who once said she was the love of his life, is refusing to speak to them or anyone — not a word of where she might be or what happened on their fantasy trip across the U.S. that ended so horribly.
And, of course, Laundrie also has family. They too must be suffering, knowing their son will be forever linked — innocent or guilty — in Gabby’s death. They’ve been the targets of protests outside their home and surely have had to deal with whatever their son has revealed to them while agonizing over the potential repercussions.
But the one encouraging thing that has evolved from the last few days of frustration, anger and worry has been the work of the law enforcement agencies involved and the outpouring of care from the community.
The North Port Police Department has been especially heroic and forthcoming. Its public information officer Joshua Taylor, while limited in what he could say, has been readily available to the public and transparent about developments in the case from the first day. And police investigators have worked around the clock looking for clues and communicating with fellow law enforcement officials out West.
The FBI, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and State Division of Forestry have been navigating the brush and water in state forests looking for Laundrie after he disappeared from his parents’ home sometime last week. Officers all over the U.S. have worked as one team, despite hundreds of miles between them, to find Petito.
And then, there are the people. Acquaintances who worked with Gabby, families and their children who prayed for her safe return. Even those whose frustration boiled over into protests and loud calls to Laundrie and his family to talk to police — they all were there for Gabby. They left flowers, letters, stuffed animals. They lit candles. They knelt to pray.
One man was so deeply affected by Gabby’s fate he talked of opening a juice bar and naming it after Gabby because he heard she dreamed of owning such a business. He wants to keep Gabby’s memory alive.
This story had no happy ending. But the spirit of North Port and surrounding communities was uplifting.
