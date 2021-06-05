By this weekend, every high school senior will have graduated — pleased to be doing so in front of parents and friends instead of virtually, as was the case last year.
Many of them saw their hard work the past few years rewarded with a scholarship they, hopefully, will use to pay most or part of a college education.
We find it amazing each year to see the long list of scholarships and rewards given our high school seniors — much of it from local services clubs or nonprofits and some from local businesses who believe in investing in our young people. We tip our hats to the clubs and people who make this possible each year through fund-raising and other avenues.
While every high school in our area had plenty of financial support for its students, it was interesting to note that Lemon Bay High School, which had one of the smaller graduating classes, saw 152 scholarships of some type handed out to some of its 235 graduates. Of course several of those graduates earned more than one scholarship but the numbers were nevertheless unusually high and likely approached almost 50% of the class.
In all, Lemon Bay High students earned more than $700,000 in scholarships over four years of college.
Venice High School seniors picked up more than $577,000 in awards; Charlotte High grads earned $175,000 in scholarships, Port Charlotte High more than $100,000 and North Port High about $4 million that would be paid out over the course of four years in college according to information provided by the schools and their respective school districts.
Congratulations, graduates!
