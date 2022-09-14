OUR POSITION: The community has always had a soft heart for the mission of Crossroads Hope Academy.
What is it about Crossroads Hope Academy that spurs a bunch of car guys to build an antique car, auction it off for big bucks and give all the money to the home for foster boys?
What is it about Crossroads that drew more than 200 people to the ribbon cutting last week of its second facility — which will double the number of boys who can benefit from its program?
What is it about Crossroads that there is a waiting list of 70 or more hoping for an empty bed at the facility and 80 to 90 referrals a month?
John Davidson, executive director of Crossroads, thinks he has the answer and it dates back to the original Crossroads camp he ran for the juvenile justice system. It was a different clientele and it was a different kind of program — even though it, as does Crossroads Hope, had a mission to educate boys and put them on a path for success.
“Not everyone can understand why juveniles get in trouble and why they should help them,” Davidson said. “But now that we are working with foster kids, when I speak to a group I ask how many in the room have thought about fostering a child. Usually no hands go up. But then I ask how many have talked about fostering a child and a lot of hands go up.
“I am fostering these boys, and I just need your money,” is what Davidson tells them.
“Everyone knows how difficult foster care is. There are a lot of people afraid to get involved. This is the easy way to get involved.”
With the addition of the new facility, Crossroads can now accept 24 more foster boys. It is a golden opportunity for most of them who have been shuttled from home to home — often just spending weeks or even days before they are moved again.
“I take the tough guys. Some of them have been in an average of 14 foster homes,” Davidson said. “The national average for foster placements is three or four.
Davidson said Crossroads beats the national average in several categories used to grade the success of the program.
“We have had 40 kids turn 18 here. That beats the national average. At one point we had seven kids in college and two in vocational school. Nationwide only 2% go to college.”
The new campus, on Castillo Avenue in Punta Gorda, was purchased by the Crossroads Board of Directors for $200,000, a huge discount for property that had listed for $2 million. A state land grant made the difference and Realtor Danny Nix, who teams with his wife Carla at Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, brokered the deal and took no commission. The purchase ended a five-year search for a facility that would meet the needs of housing so many juveniles.
The first residents will likely begin moving in in October.
The challenge now is adding staff — salaries make up about 80% of the budget — and finding volunteers and mentors for the boys.
“We need mentors and tutors to help with the cooking,” Davidson said.
And, he added, Crossroads is always in need of donations and gifts — like a pool table.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.