OUR POSITION: Changes in the state regulatory process could signal a hospital for Sarasota County’s largest city.
North Port city officials were thrilled to hear the news this week that the Legislature voted to repeal the state’s certificate of need law. It has been a cumbersome regulatory process that helped thwart the city’s years-long campaign for a multi-service, in-patient hospital within city limits.
While North Port has a large emergency room operated by the public Sarasota Memorial Hospital system — plus a number of hospitals nearby in Port Charlotte, Venice and Englewood — the city of nearly 70,000 residents is under-served. As the population grows — as it will — the need for a hometown hospital will only become more obvious.
From that local perspective, the action of the Legislature should help. The bill is now going to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis. If he signs it, the regulatory system, known by the acronym CON, will be gone in two years.
Recognizing that, and assuming DeSantis’ signature, city officials need to get rolling with a vigorous hospital campaign.
Most states still have systems akin to a CON. The underlying theory is that government oversight prevents duplication of services that inflates health care costs. Oversight has been considered critical in light of the fact that so much cost is borne by public programs, Medicare and Medicaid. In addition, regulatory oversight can prevent the growth of specialty units that cherry-pick more profitable services and leave broad-based providers struggling.
The counter-argument is that competition invariably drives costs down. Even with the CON process, health care costs have soared.
In addition, to a large degree, the CON process simply allows competitors to throw up costly roadblocks. The initial application fee alone is high; legal work higher. In this process, supporters and opponents — competing hospitals — argue with stacks of filings before an administrative law judge and then a state board. Too often, its just a mechanism that allows entrenched interests to block a valid proposal through costly, time-consuming and cumbersome filings and appeals.
Optimally, repeal eases the path for Sarasota Memorial to finally shift attention to its southeastern-most region, which, again, has been woefully under-served.
SMH is busy elsewhere right now. Construction of its new 110-bed, inpatient hospital has begun off Laurel Road and Interstate 75 in Nokomis. SMH also is embarking on a new tower for cancer treatment at its main campus in Sarasota, plus another smaller facility at the northern edge of the county on University Boulevard.
That’s a lot of expansion in a short period, and a big investment.
But SMH already owns property off U.S. 41 in West Villages, plus a large tract ideal for a full-scale hospital off I-75 and Toledo Blade Boulevard at the southeastern edge of North Port. That site was earmarked for a hospital by SMH long ago.
The fact is, North Port supports the public SMH system with more than $2 million annually from city taxpayers, and residents have never gotten value for their taxes equal to those who live near the main campus. Sarasota Memorial officials have long promised they would bring a hospital to this under-served southern area, but have chosen instead to build in the Venice area.
Laurel Road is closer, but it doesn’t come close enough. With the removal of the CON process, it certainly seems this is the time for SMH to make a firm commitment.
