OUR POSITION: We have a golden opportunity to ban drilling for gas or oil off Florida’s coasts, forever.
Congress has been bouncing back and forth on drilling off Florida’s tourist-rich shores for years.
We all know the scenario. Florida’s delegation, in a rare show of bipartisanship, has opposed drilling anywhere within sight of our beaches and marinas.
Congress has passed moratoriums and then gone back and ignored them when there is any hint of a need to bolster the domestic supply or help out their friends in the energy business.
Currently, Florida is exhaling under a moratorium on drilling off both coasts under an executive order by former president Donald Trump that protects our shores until June 2032. There is nothing, however, that says that another administration, or Congress, can’t override that action.
Heck, after President Joe Biden approved the Willow oil project on Alaska’s North Slope oil production gold mine earlier this week, shocking environmentalists, anything can happen.
But with the House in Republican hands and Democrats needing (more than ever) to strengthen their environmental credentials, it’s a good time to pass a bill to protect our shores for all time.
We have the political muscle to do it if the will is truly there.
In 2020, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) worked together on the American Shores Protection Act to codify the moratorium on oil and gas drilling off our coasts — the basis for Trump’s executive order.
At the time, and we have no reason to believe his mind has changed, Rubio said: “From beautiful beaches that draw tourists from around the world to housing critical military infrastructure, Florida’s coastlines are vital to our state and national economies.
“Protecting Florida’s unique coasts and vital military assets has long been a priority of mine.”
Scott, who was governor in 2020, added that he was “glad the moratorium on drilling was extended for another 10 years under the Trump Administration, it’s time to codify this ban into law.”
Now, we have two Florida representatives in the U.S. House pushing to make that happen.
U.S. Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan, co-chair of the bipartisan Florida congressional delegation, has introduced legislation with fellow U.S. Rep Kathy Castor (D-FL) to make the current drilling moratorium permanent.
“Allowing drilling off of Florida’s coasts would be a colossal mistake,” Buchanan said in a news release. “As we learned from the devastating Deepwater Horizon oil explosion in 2010, our state cannot afford another spill that would threaten our economy, our environment and our way of life.”
He has support, it seems, to try to get the Florida Coastal Protection Act passed into law. That would protect all of Florida’s coastlines from oil spills by permanently banning oil and gas drilling approximately 235 miles off of Florida’s Gulf Coast, approximately 275 miles off Florida’s Atlantic Coast and in the Straits of Florida.
There are plenty of distractions in Congress right now that could see the movement lost in some committee — or sidetracked by culture wars or House investigations.
It stands to reason, however, that with the House in GOP hands and the clout Rubio and Scott can bring to votes in the Senate that the timing is ripe to get something done now and never have to worry about drilling close to our shores again.
