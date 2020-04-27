OUR POSITION: Florida’s congressional delegation and our state legislators need to beat the drum for help to legitimate small businesses that are getting left in the cold when it comes to financial aid programs designed to help them.
The coronavirus pandemic could be a knockout blow for many of our small businesses.
Congress and the Florida Legislature can’t let that happen.
The bail-out money in the huge relief package touted by Congress to get Americans through the financial crisis related to COVID-19 has not gotten to the people and businesses who need it most. The leaders in Congress, our lawmakers in Florida and even our county commissioners need to stand up for local small businesses. They need to work to see the just-approved, second wave of financial aid for “small” businesses get to those who need it most.
So far, that hasn’t been happening.
The first aid package dedicated $349 billion in federally guaranteed loans for businesses with less than 500 employees. The money came with the caveat that they retain the employees they had before the crisis hit. If they do that, the loans would be forgiven.
Large companies who run several businesses as “subsidiaries,” big law firms and accounting firms and others figured out how to work the system. They applied for and snagged a huge chunk of the $349 billion. The money ran out before some small businesses were even able to apply for funds.
There are 30 million small businesses in the nation that should be able to qualify for those loans. But the money was sucked up by only about 2 million of them.
While nothing illegal was done, there certainly were some practices that could be considered at the worst unethical and at the least greedy. Many of the large businesses taking advantage of the loans have the capital and the backing of investors to weather this storm.
In Florida, a bridge loan program set up by the state also ran out of money before it brought any relief to a huge majority of small business owners who needed it most.
The mom and pop businesses in Hometown, USA — the ones already struggling to compete with Walmart and Amazon — are on the ropes. Many of them are facing mortgages, bills on inventory and other expenses with no income.
Some of them will fall by the wayside. They will not be able to reopen their restaurants, boutiques, hardware stores, salons etc.
We will be the losers just as much as those business owners.
Small businesses have lost a huge share of the market in the past decade. When they struggle, or close, it impacts communities in so many ways.
First of all, there are job losses. And, even if those employees find jobs elsewhere, there is the loss of that special relationship that a client can only have with a small neighborhood business — often owned by a friend or neighbor instead of a corporation in another state. And, those special items — sometimes locally made, even by hand — will never be found in an online catalog for a major retailer.
These local business owners need champions in Congress and in the Legislature. The men and women voted into office to help them must be their voice. They can’t shrug their shoulders and write them off as casualties of the pandemic.
