OUR POSITION: It’s time to revert to water-saving mode and, while you’re at it, take extra precautions to avoid starting a fire and to protect your property in case of fire.
That crunch you hear walking across your brown lawn should be a good clue.
It’s dangerously dry in Southwest Florida. Charlotte County, as of Wednesday, was one of only a handful of counties in the state rated extreme when it came to the danger of a fire.
The threat has been recognized as precautions are being urged to all residents as to how to conserve water and how to best protect against the possibility of an accidental fire.
Thursday, the Southwest Florida Water Management District prohibited, for the time being, the use of campfires at all district campgrounds. And, Wednesday, Sarasota County declared a drought emergency and asked residents to conserve water for the next week.
We expect Charlotte County may issue similar precautions or declare a state of emergency at any time.
The lack of rain over the past several weeks has lowered the water levels in lakes, creeks and waterways. Tuesday, according to Sarasota County, there was a record demand of 31 million gallons for potable water — that’s 3 million above the average. A growing population means more demand for water.
Here are a few tips to help you save precious water until the typical summer afternoon showers begin:
• Check your toilet for leaks. Put a few drops of food coloring in your toilet tank. If, without flushing, the coloring begins to appear in the bowl, you have a leak.
• Stop using your toilet as an ashtray or wastebasket.
• Put a plastic bottle in your toilet tank Put an inch or two of sand or pebbles in the bottom of a one liter bottle to weigh it down. Fill the rest of the bottle with water and put it in your toilet tank, safely away from the operating mechanism.
• Take shorter showers.
• Install water-saving shower heads or flow restrictors.
• Take baths. A partially filled tub uses less water than all but the shortest showers.
• Turn off the water while brushing your teeth and/or shaving.
• Check faucets and pipes for leaks.
• Use your automatic dishwasher and washing machine for full loads only.
• If you wash dishes by hand, don’t leave the water running for rinsing.
• Water your lawn only when it needs it and when you do deep soak it so water reaches the roots and doesn’t stay on top of the grass where it will evaporate.
• Water during the cool parts of the day.
And, with the danger of wildfires heightened, here are some tips to help protect your from the danger of a fire:
• Clear your home’s surroundings of debris and combustible materials.
• Maintain your lawn and keep bushes and trees trimmed.
• Use fire-resistant materials when building or updating your home.
• Make sure your home has a fully functioning fire alarm system.
• Keep a shovel and fire extinguisher in an easily accessible place.
Hopefully, the rains will begin soon and people will be super cautious and avoid starting any fires. However, it’s always best to take precautions.
