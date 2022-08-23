OUR POSITION: Every vote counts and if you didn’t vote early you should make your way to the polls today.
Too many people who are eligible to vote in this great nation prefer to wait for an election that has a presidential race before they bother to vote. And then, there are people who just don’t bother to vote, saying their vote won’t make a difference.
That’s a shame because today voters in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties have an opportunity to decide who will represent them on their school boards and county commissions. And voters in Sarasota County can decide who will be their state senator.
Those are important offices and the people elected to those seats make decisions that impact us every day.
If you think your one vote is not important, consider how close some elections have been.
For instance, in 1960 John F. Kennedy defeated Richard Nixon to become president. It was the first election on which all 50 states voted. Kennedy won 303 to 219 Electoral College votes. But, he won the national vote by 0.17% of the millions of votes cast. Less than 113,000 votes decided who would be president.
If you need convincing, the Middleton, Massachusetts website made a point of how important your one vote might be today.
We borrowed from their article to make a point of how sitting home and not voting can make a difference — and has made a difference in history.
Consider this:
In 1800 — Thomas Jefferson was elected president by one vote in the House of Representatives after a tie in the Electoral College.
In 1824 — Andrew Jackson won the presidential popular vote but lost by one vote in the House of Representatives to John Quincy Adams after an Electoral College dead-lock.
In 1876 — Samuel Tilden won the presidential popular vote but came up one electoral vote shy and lost to Rutherford B. Hayes.
In 1962 — Governors of Maine, Rhode Island and North Dakota were elected by an average of one vote per precinct.
In 1977 — Vermont State representative Sydney Nixon was seated as an apparent one vote winner, 570 to 569. Mr. Nixon resigned when the State House determined, after a recount, that he had actually lost to his opponent Robert Emond 572 to 571.
In 1994 — 1.1 votes per precinct in Alaska elected Tony Knowles as governor and Fran Ulmer as lieutenant governor out of 216,668 votes cast in the General Election.
In 1994 — Republican Randall Luthi and Independent Larry Call tied for a seat in the Wyoming House of Representatives from the Jackson Hole area with 1,941 votes each. A recount produced the same result. Luthi was finally declared the winner when, in a drawing before the State Canvassing Board, a ping pong ball bearing his name was pulled from the cowboy hat of Democratic Governor Mike Sullivan.
In 2000 — The Presidential election was decided by an extremely narrow margin. George W. Bush won the state of Florida by just 537 votes, making him the next president of the United States. Close to 6 million voters went to the polls in Florida.
In 2006 — Connecticut’s 2nd U.S. Congressional seat was won by Joe Courtney with 121,252 votes to Rob Simmons’ 121,158; a difference of only 94 votes.
In 2008 — Minnesota voters cast 2.9 million votes in their U.S. Senate race that may be decided by as few as 200 votes (1/1000th of 1%).
