OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners are right to question continuation of a decades-long contract to advertise on benches placed throughout Charlotte County.
Show me the money.
That's what Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance says. Constance wants to see how much money an advertising company has given a local nonprofit under a 40-year-old contract to put ads on more than 100 benches it placed beside local roadways.
The conflict between commissioners and the ad company is an old one. Some county commissioners over the years have complained they were taken advantage of. But county attorneys have never found a way to break the contract and no one seemed to be keeping track of how much money was actually being funneled into nonprofits.
This week the controversy flared up again as the owner of the original advertising company has died and a new company is asking for a revised 10-year contract. Constance, for one, is against revisiting the past.
“I really have an issue with how (the contract) came to fruition,” Constance said at a recent commission meeting.
“They were supposed to give the money to a certain charity,” Constance said, according to The Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert. “That charity went away. They never came back to the county to say, well, what do you want to do with this? … Where’s the document for any of this?”
Sara Wierhake, director of the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, based at the Charlotte Technical College, told commissioners her nonprofit has been getting money from Metro Bench Advertising, and now Creative Outdoor Advertising, the new company. The funds have supported Take Stock in Children, a program that pairs at-risk children with mentors who help them graduate from high school and move on to a secondary education or technical school, with a scholarship.
Charlotte County Attorney Janette Knowlton told commissioners that litigation is an option but she was not optimistic it would result in any positive outcome, citing discussions in the past that went nowhere.
In early negotiations, Creative Outdoor Advertising has agreed to cut down the number of benches from more than 100 to around 40. That satisfied some commissioners, but not Constance, who wants to see evidence of how much money has been donated to charities over the course of the 43-year-old arrangement.
We agree with Constance. For years we have heard complaints about the benches, which feature advertisements of all types and are mostly found in places that can be seen from the road but have no practical use. Since Charlotte County has no bus routes, the benches could only be used if someone had a notion to sit and rest for a while. Like many commissioners in the past have said, the benches serve only as mini-billboards for the advertising company to make money.
Depending on the negotiations on the new, 10-year contract, we question if we are getting a good return for the right to have these benches all over the county.
We see nothing wrong with money going to a good cause. And, the benches are not hurting anyone — unless you agree with those who call them an eyesore. But if the county has been taken advantage of for four decades, it's time to take a stand and make double sure the money derived from the benches is going to nonprofits and is a sufficient return based on the advertising merits.
