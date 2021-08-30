OUR POSITION: The construction that will eventually make Dearborn Street in Englewood even more attractive should not deter shoppers as all the businesses will remain open and are eager to please customers.
Dearborn Street lives! And its business owners will make sure shoppers and visitors this season will enjoy he experience despite the inconvenience of construction that will transform the street and Pioneer Park.
Work began last week to redo sidewalks, add parking, new landscaping, crosswalks, LED lighting and other improvements along Dearborn Street. Those improvements also include revamping Pioneer Park with permanent restrooms, a band shell and sidewalks.
Those plans forced the farmers market to move after its board of directors decided the inconvenience of the construction would disrupt business and they could find no other suitable location.
While other farmers markets promised to stay open across the street and nearby, the Englewood Rotary Sunset, a new group of eager Rotarians, has stepped up to continue the nonprofit market that drew hundreds to Dearborn every Thursday during season.
The new club plans to do all it can to make sure the new market mimics the old market — even to the point of enlisting Perron and Tom Stone to help oversee the operation. Sunset Rotary charter president Kale Dailey said the new farmers market will be housed on grounds of Suncoast Architect and Rowley Insurance, which front on West Dearborn Street, and other properties. The Rotarians have reached out to all the vendors who have participated in the Dearborn Farmers Market in the past.
Meanwhile, businesses on Dearborn — with the prodding from people like Dan Klein, owner of Culture Coffee — plan to ignore the construction and make the next few months as busy and profitable as ever.
In a guest column on today’s op-ed page, Klein outlines how there will still be parking for patrons who want to access Dearborn shops. And there will be ways to navigate streets even though some will be shut down for construction. Opportunities to divert traffic to other streets and/or make U-turns will exist and vacant lots will be utilized for parking.
Will there be some hiccups and inconvenience. Sure.
But Englewood merchants have dealt with their share of setbacks in the past and a little road construction isn’t about to send them packing.
So, don’t let all the talk about the farmers market being shut down (it isn’t) or about potential problems getting to your favorite restaurant or shops keep you home.
Dearborn Street is open for business. And don’t be surprised if merchants are offering some good deals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.