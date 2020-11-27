Thanksgiving is over. Or is it?
Today won’t be the typical Black Friday as most stores have been sponsoring Black Friday deals for weeks. But it is a day people traditionally try to get together with family or friends and chip away at that Christmas list. Or, maybe today is a day for some family time.
As we deal with the pandemic, think about the goodness of Christmas which is near and prepare to kiss 2020 goodbye, let’s look at some things we can be thankful for. Such as:
• The news that a vaccine is on the way. By all accounts, the most vulnerable — health care workers, first responders and those over a certain age — will be able to get the vaccine by January, or soon after. There are concerns people won’t want to risk the vaccine. We hope that isn’t the case. It will be the first real opportunity to put this terrible virus behind us.
• If the vaccine is a success, we can look forward to baseball in the spring and summer, March Madness, live shows and music and opportunities to travel again, with less concern for our health and the health of others.
• Speaking of baseball, we’ve seen no official news yet on spring training in Florida but we have no reason not to expect the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays and the National League finalist Atlanta Braves to be in town in February to prepare for the 2021 season.
• There’s still a chance Congress will want to start out the new year on a positive note and pass a pandemic stimulus package that could prop up businesses that are struggling and help families who still have members out of work or who have never been able to catch up after last summer’s economic collapse.
• VISIT FLORIDA announced the recipients of the 2020 Florida Tourism Hall of Fame and Flagler Awards and our own Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau and Visit Sarasota County did well — meaning we just could see a better tourist/snowbird season than we expected.
• Our local school districts continue to do well controlling the coronavirus. While there have been some spikes, overall the number of positive tests and infections for two large school districts has proven their protocols and plans are working.
• The housing market is red hot and that can only be good news for Southwest Florida where the construction industry is our bread and butter.
• There have been no reports of red tide this year and no direct hits from hurricanes.
• Charlotte County was able to close on the Arredondo Pointe property and that gives us great hope that construction on a real downtown and, eventually, a water park could really happen. Add the good news on the rapidly progressing West Port and the Murdock Village property may soon be contributing quite a bit to the county’s tax income.
• For the sports fans, you can relish the success of the Tampa Bay Bucs, the Miami Dolphins (at least compared to last year) and the Florida Gators football teams.
• We get to live in Florida. Warm weather. The Gulf of Mexico. Art, culture, food, history, sports. Not even a pandemic can take all those things away from us.
• And, finally, next year will be better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.