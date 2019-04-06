OUR POSITION: North Port-Venice baseball is the two-game feature in West Villages. Stone Crabs open in Port Charlotte.
Two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Rays of Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe took the field against the Atlanta Braves of Freddy Freeman and Brian McCann in the first-ever baseball game played at CoolToday Park in North Port.
Last night, the new $125 million ballpark was due to host its second game: a match-up between high schoolers just a mitt-ful of years removed from area Little League diamonds. Two strong pitchers were scheduled to take the mound: Venice High School’s Orion Kerkering and North Port High’s Alex Partridge. A good crowd was expected, though far fewer than the 8,200-plus who showed up for the professional inaugural on March 24.
Holy cow! What an opportunity for players, parents, fans of the schools and fans of the game. A new Major League stadium with Major League amenities. 325 feet to the right, 335 feet to left and 400 to center. A jumbo video scoreboard. Comfortable seating. Killer sound system.
Welcome to “The Show,” kids.
When the proposal first bubbled up for a spring training baseball complex in West Villages-North Port, the obvious pitch was springtime Major League baseball that would attract thousands. A magnet ballpark that would put West Villages-North Port on the national map and keep it there for three decades.
That, it will do.
But there’s more.
The new ballpark can be used for local events, the kind of events that don’t attract a crowd of 8,000 for 12-15 dates in the snowbird-busy springtime. The promise included the possibility of year-round events aimed at locals.
That includes Sarasota County residents who, through the County Commission, allocated more than $22 million from tourist development tax funds. The county also will split maintenance costs over the next 30 years, some $5.6 million.
The city of North Port also kicked in $4.7 million, and the state $20 million.
That’s a significant public investment in sports tourism and economic development.
But it also can be — and we hope, will be — an investment in a community activity center. A showcase locals will enjoy on a regular basis. For things like high school baseball games, soccer tournaments (on grass lot fields), concerts and arts shows.
According to the ballpark agreement with Sarasota County, the county and city have rights to use the park for 10 events each year. That’s a great opportunity, but Sarasota and North Port officials need to make sure they take advantage by organizing events that will draw the community. That may be easier here because West Villages officials have a natural interest in keeping the place active. But look down the road to the Charlotte Sports Park, which has been underutilized over the years.
What Charlotte does have is the Stone Crabs, the Single-A team that opens its home season tonight at 6 p.m. at the Sports Park on State Road 776 in Port Charlotte. Bonus: Gates open at 3 p.m. for Fan Fest. And double-bonus, it’s inexpensive entertainment. For $12, you get a ticket and walk off with an opening night commemorative T-shirt. Deal!
Tickets for the North Port-Venice high game start at $5, for a great seat. Gates open at 6 p.m.; first pitch at 7. A second game between the two is scheduled for next Friday night, April 12. Same place, same time, same price.
When it comes to these public ballparks, the Major Leaguers get a lot of ink every spring. But let’s appreciate the additional benefits they bring to our communities. The Rays and the Stone Crabs are neighbors in good standing; from the looks of things, the Braves will be too.
