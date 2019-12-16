OUR POSITION: The Sarasota County School Board was smart to bypass a potentially lengthy search to name Misti Corcoran its interim superintendent.
The stage was set for more contentious wrangling last week as the Sarasota County School Board considered options for a temporary superintendent.
If you haven’t been following the drama, the School Board cut ties with Superintendent Todd Bowden after fallout over accusations he failed to take seriously information that his assistant superintendent had sexually harassed a subordinate. The board, originally split over what action to take on Bowden’s alleged misstep, came together to work out a deal to let him go, as of Dec. 31 officially.
The mutual separation agreement put Bowden on paid leave until the end of the year. Starting in January 2020, the district will pay him 20 weeks salary, any unused leave time, plus $65,523 in legal fees.
But the next step the board faced was finding an interim superintendent who can keep the schools running smoothly until a permanent replacement is named — likely in the spring after what we expect would be a national search.
Two names quickly surfaced. Former Superintendent Lori White and Bill Vogel, a former Seminole County superintendent who had served on an interim basis in Manatee County.
Both were qualified and available. White, however, wanted a unanimous decision by the board before she would return. And Vogel faced some opposition from the county’s teachers’ union.
In the end, the school board made a rare unanimous decision to make Mitsi Corcoran the interim superintendent.
Corcoran was already serving as a stop-gap in the position. Her expertise in school finances and her experience with the school system will serve her well until a final decision on a superintendent is made.
Corcoran has been CFO of the district since 2007 and is a certified public accountant. Before being named CFO she served 10 years as general manager of financial services with the Sarasota County Commission and was the Clerk of the Circuit Court Finance Division.
The School District coupled the decision on Corcoran with another that named Jody Dumas assistant superintendent and chief operating officer. Dumas has served as both interim COO and executive director of Facilities, Planning and Construction since June and has been with the district since 2003.
These two hires were a wise move by the School Board.
First of all, the two people who moved into the top positions for the district are qualified and will be “non-political” appointees. They have the experience and knowledge of the schools to be in a position to lead the district over the coming months instead of just plugging a hole.
The fact their hiring was agreed upon rather easily — compared to most decisions made by this School Board in the past couple of years — is refreshing.
Hopefully this is a step in the right direction for Sarasota County schools. No doubt the board has other challenges on its plate to deal with — including allegations over how it deals with special needs students.
Now the board can funnel its energy into a national search for a school superintendent with no history with the current school board members — a person who can get to work maintaining the elite expectations of one of the state’s top school districts.
