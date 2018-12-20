It was no surprise when former Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran was named Florida’s education commissioner this week.
The appointment by Governor-elect Ron DeSantis was a poorly kept secret.
Corcoran is a good fit for the job only because education is a passion of his. The problem is that he is very prejudiced toward private education, vouchers and everything that threatens the stability of Florida’s public schools.
The competing reactions were as expected, as was his being named.
Florida Democrat Party Chair Terri Rizzo issued a statement blasting the decision to put Corcoran in charge of education in the Sunshine State.
“No one has done more to hurt Florida’s public schools while serving in the Florida Legislature than Richard Corcoran. His legacy consists of demonizing educators, and giving money to unaccountable, for-profit charter schools, including one that is run by his wife.
“As education commissioner he will continue his mission of destroying our public school system. His appointment as education commissioner is a disservice to our children and all Floridians.”
Democrats and most people connected with public schools have no love for Corcoran.
But others do.
John Kirtley, vice chairman of the American Federation for Children, had a whole other perspective.
“Richard Corcoran has been a steadfast champion for Florida families by advocating to give them access to all K-12 educational options, and we congratulate him on his confirmation as Florida’s commissioner of education. He will continue to expand upon the legacy of accomplishments from his time as speaker of the House, from his predecessors at the Department of Education, and of Florida’s governors Jeb Bush and Rick Scott who have boldly expanded public and private school choice programs for millions of Florida’s lower-income families.”
In our opinion, Corcoran must prove himself a champion of public education. If his record as a legislator is an indication of what is to come, public schools could be in trouble.
