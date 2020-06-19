OUR POSITION: As the coronavirus cases soar to record numbers in Florida, no one seems to have a plan to get them under control. Maybe that is the plan?
The numbers are a little scary.
Thursday, a record number of 3,207 COVID-19 cases were reported in Florida.
It was the sixth time in eight days the state had set a new record for the number of cases. Florida now has almost 86,000 infections since the virus was first reported about three months ago.
DeSoto County, which had appeared to be skating by with low numbers, suddenly has seen a spike that puts its infection rates near those of the worst counties in the state.
And, while hospital beds and ICU departments statewide still have adequate availability, the vacancies are starting to dwindle.
As these statistics raise concerns — especially among the most vulnerable Floridians — Gov. Ron DeSantis has remained calm. He says the opening up of almost all of Florida's entertainment venues, restaurants and bars is not the problem.
"We're not rolling back," he said emphatically earlier this week.
So what is the plan? Could it be the governor is taking the approach that has been talked about for days now and that is to allow the virus to spread until we have "herd immunity." Once 60% to 70% of the population has been infected, there is much less likely chance to catch the coronavirus, doctors report.
Is that the plan?
For the record, while we have concerns, we are not ready to slam DeSantis.
The governor has taken a lot of heat, some of it deserved. But, he is right, we cannot roll back now. We've gone too far. The state's economy is beginning a slow return to normal. All of those unemployed, at least those able to get benefits, will be losing the $600 federal unemployment check at the end of this month. They will need a job, if they have not already found one.
If you look closely, as the governor argues, there are reasons for the high number of infections that may not be closely related to opening businesses back up.
While no one has pointed a finger, it is pretty common knowledge that communities with a high number of migrant workers have been impacted the most. One watermelon farm in Alachua had a 90% positive test rate for its workers.
Nursing homes and long-term care facilities are still an issue too. The governor has ordered more testing for those facilities as their numbers continue to be higher than average.
And, finally, another number to watch is the number of deaths.
While infections are going up, deaths remain steady — or even falling. And, while we can't accept anyone's death from this virus and reject those who argue they are casualties of a war against the virus, only a big spike in those numbers is cause for alarm.
No, shutting back down is not the thing to do now. What we should be doing, however, is not dropping our guard. We should still wear masks in public. If you are in a highly vulnerable category, stay home as much as possible. Wash your hands more. We should maintain social distancing. People who fail to do so are just not smart and obviously don't care for the health of others.
Give DeSantis the benefit of the doubt. It is up to each individual to keep themselves and their loved ones protected.
