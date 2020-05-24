OUR POSITION: The impact of the coronavirus on people’s mental health and wellness will be felt long after the nation opens back up and a vaccine is found.
Before the coronavirus exploded onto the scene in the United States, the number of Americans, 18 and older, suffering with mental illness was more than 17 million people. That’s according to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health in 2017.
The impact this disease is having and will have on Americans — those fearful of the disease who have self-quarantined and those who have lost jobs and are figuring out how they will make a living — will be staggering. If we don’t get ahead of the problem now, and fund help for those who will need it, the impact could be worse than the actual virus on America’s overall health.
“We are experiencing anxiety and depression, and we know anxiety and depression were already pretty prevalent among Americans and youth in particular,” Victoria Scanlon, CEO of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care said in an email response to the Sun.
We reached out to Scanlon to help put Mental Health Awareness Month in perspective as the national deals with fears of the virus and the mental and financial aftermath of the deadly disease.
“People are very fearful right now,” she said. “Fearful for their lives, fearful for their jobs and wondering whether it is safe to go out. Many folks are experiencing loneliness and depression.”
According to an Associated Press story, crisis centers in the U.S. are reporting 30% to 40% spikes in the number of people calling in for help. Provident Behavioral Health in St. Louis, for instance, is experiencing a tenfold increase compared to this same time last year.
The psychological harm from the pandemic will be widespread and long-lasting, according to experts. In an April poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, four in 10 Americans say stress from the virus has had a negative impact on their mental health.
And no wonder. Should you wear a mask, or not. Is it safe to go to the grocery store? Eat at a restaurant? When will the jobs return? Can I travel this summer?
There are so many questions and unknowns that people are dealing with right now.
Scanlon believes Florida has a handle on dealing with the mental health aspects of the coronavirus, with a caveat.
“If funding remains secure, the state is fairly well positioned to handle issues via telehealth (and phone for those without technology access),” she said. “Florida has worked very hard to ensure services are available, understanding and anticipating a surge of services to come.
“Many communities have added a free therapist hotline to allow community members to receive emotional support without the steps of enrolling as a client. I would encourage those who are struggling to just start by committing to making a simple phone call.” The local number is 941-979-0796.
Scanlon said another positive step is for families to educate their children how to identify behavioral health struggles. There are free screenings this month at mhascreening.org.
These are just a couple of opportunities for help if you, or someone you know, is having a tough time dealing with the virus and its impact on their lives.
One of the best alternatives however, is just to listen. Talk to each other. Hear what others have to say. Compassion, empathy and knowing when to ask for help will go a long way toward handling the mental health wave of this crisis.
