OUR POSITION: Florida corporations might be surprised when they see their tax bills go up the next few months.
The Florida Legislature, according to Florida TaxWatch, failed to pass legislation to stop the corporate tax rate from raising to 5.5% from 3.5% and that will cost those businesses more than $1 billion annually in additional taxes.
Taxes, tax breaks and legislation over the past three years are a complex storyline that shows state lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis did what they felt was a favor for corporations back in 2018-2019 by promising to make up for federal tax hikes adopted by Florida. The plan and the legislation passed said that from 2019 to 2021 taxes that exceeded the projected estimates by more than 7% would be considered excess revenue and would be refunded to ease the federal tax bite.
This resulted in a well-publicized award recently of $624 million given to state corporations in refunds for taxes paid in 2020-21.
But, even after considering the refunds and rate reductions triggered by the excess revenue, corporations will have paid about $1.9 billion more in taxes in the five years after the 2018 law than was previously estimated, according to Florida TaxWatch.
And, with the tax rate about to return to 5.5% from a temporary 3.5% reduction, things won’t be any better for corporations anytime soon.
Kurt Wenner, senior vice president of research at Florida TaxWatch, said corporations will be paying more than $4 billion in taxes annually — as compared averaging less than $2 billion each year before the changes in 2018 — if nothing is done to ease the tax burden in the next legislative session.
“I don’t think (many in the Legislature) understand the impact on corporations in the coming years,” Wenner said recently.
We’re not tax experts, but Wenner is and his explanation of the Legislature’s failure to extend or expand tax breaks sounds like corporations — and that includes any small business owner who has incorporated — will be dealing with a significant tax hike in the coming year.
