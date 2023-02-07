OUR POSITION: People are moving to Florida in droves but their housing options are limited.
Another report shows Florida is a top migration destination.
More than 234,000 Americans retired and moved last year, according to an analysis by Hire A Helper, a California-based staffing firm.
Almost 12% of those retirement migrations landed in Florida. That was the most of any other state with with North Carolina (9.6%) next closest.
The biggest retirement exits came from Oregon (9.8%) and Maryland (7%) — two blue states with reputations for higher taxes.
The migration numbers certainly show popular endorsements of the state’s approach to taxes, especially for seniors, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ keep the economy open approach to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Florida’s growth and population gains should be a call to action to address challenges such as affordable housing.
Even though we imagine most retirees who choose Florida as the place to live out their lives are financially sound, we simply need more affordable housing options throughout the state. That’s not only true for the seniors moving here but even more so for workers in the vocational and service industries. The influx of retirees provides a steady growth of residents who will need services.
“There is enormous unmet need for affordable rental housing for older adults. Over 10 million households headed by someone 65 and over are cost burdened (paying more than a third of their income on housing); half of these pay more than 50%. Nearly three-quarters of renters earning under $15,000 per year are cost burdened,” according to an analysis by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.
That is having a stressful financial impact on many seniors locally and throughout Florida.
The Harvard center said more than 2.2 million older and low-income Americans face “worst case housing” situations via either high cost burdens or inadequate housing.
Rises in rents, again both nationally and in Florida, add to those burdens. The latest Consumer Price Index shows housing rents are up 8.3% compared to a year ago — and that number is much higher in Southwest Florida.
“Florida incurred a 36% increase in rental prices from the first month of 2020 to the last month of 2022,” according to the Florida TaxWatch Research Institute.
The group notes that states such as Georgia and Texas have cheaper housing costs than Florida and that could draw people away from the Sunshine State.
The real estate industry, community housing groups, state lawmakers and local elected officials and planners need to not only come together but also find some innovative solutions.
Right now, we aren’t seeing a lot of creative or effective solutions for the housing crunch. What we are seeing is higher and higher rents.
It’s going to take some actions on the public and elected side to create incentives for increasing quality affordable and quality senior affordable housing inventories.
That means delving into land-use and zoning rules, finding creative redevelopment opportunities and special tax financing and subsidies that cause frequent heartburn for conservatives.
All ideas should at least be on the table.
On the private sector side, we really need some creators and innovators to step forward. Much of the real estate industry is neither equipped nor interested in affordable housing.
But there is ample demand for more housing options — with rents regular and lower-income folks can actually afford. Someone has the opportunity to fill a huge community and societal need. We just need to find ways to make those efforts pencil out on the business side.
Otherwise, Florida’s competitive advantage — touted by DeSantis and others — will be diminished or erased.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.