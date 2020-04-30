OUR POSITION: Counties and cities are planning now for the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
When Charlotte County Administrator Ray Sandrock retired recently, he said one of the most difficult challenges he dealt with was the 2008 recession and the layoffs and belt tightening that ensued.
Get ready to do it again — along with Sarasota and DeSoto counties and all local municipalities.
While some officials declare the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will not be as devastating as 2008, there is universal agreement some tough decisions are ahead. The loss of penny sales tax money, bed tax revenues from tourists and snowbirds and the shortfall of shared state revenue will hit hard in a month or two.
“We won’t really have a good gauge on it until we see the numbers from March,” said Punta Gorda City Administrator Howard Kunik. “We were going gangbusters through the month of February.”
Kunik said the current fiscal budget may not be impacted as much as next year’s.
“We have already told departments to submit baseline budgets and if they have line items they feel need to go over last year they have to justify that,” he said.
North Port City Manager Pete Lear echoed the same concerns.
“We are evaluating the impacts ...” he said in an email. “We anticipate the largest impact (on the next budget) will be to surtax funding as tourism has all but been eliminated during the pandemic. We are currently delaying hire of non-essential vacant positions and will be evaluating future capital projects for delay/elimination.”
Charlotte County Budget Director Gordon Burger has been thinking ahead for weeks.
“We are looking at two phases,” he said of the belt-tightening. “From February to the end of summer we are looking for somewhere around a $7 million impact. We know the new Centennial Park pool won’t open until fall.
“We also have a hiring freeze on nonessential people and have instituted a no-travel (order) along with canceling some small capital purchases,” Burger said. “We can do those things and save about $2.5 million this year and cover the rest of the (deficit) with reserves.”
The future is less certain, however.
“If this does not go away, like everyone is hoping, then when July comes we have to look at recommendations for next year’s budget.”
Burger said the biggest hits on the county’s revenue have been losses from the gas tax and penny sales tax. Property tax revenues won’t be hit hard unless the pandemic extends into the fall, he said.
If there is a bright side, it is that this economic downturn should not equal what the area — and nation — suffered through in 2008.
“There is a difference,” Burger said. “Local government was hit hard in 2008 because most of our revenue comes from property taxes, or what is built on property, like usage fees and assessments. Property values in 2008 were so inflated. Instead of $12 billion in values here they were like $24 billion in just a two-year period. There was so much speculation going on and that is not happening today.”
So, while the cuts in expenses may not be so acute for local governments, the overall economy could be as bad, or worse, for the average citizen. If businesses do not come back from the shutdown or if they only hire back a percentage of their staffs, families and individuals will suffer.
For that reason, while looking ahead at how to pinch pennies, the government and we must do all we can to support our local businesses. The great majority have no fallback plan for the pandemic we are experiencing and that paints a bleak picture of the future.
