OUR POSITION: The day of reckoning is approaching in Sarasota County, one way or another.
Like the proverbial bad penny, the issue of jail overcrowding has come back to forefront again in Sarasota County.
Deja vu?
Or, as Sheriff Tom Knight noted during a meeting of criminal justice officials last week, “We’re back to 2008 again.”
In the mid-2000s, Sarasota County faced an overcrowding crisis at its downtown Sarasota jail, now 44 years old. Numbers were growing beyond capacity. A special task force set out to explore options for a second jail, most likely a lower-security facility situated away from the dense downtown area. Either a new, standalone structure or a converted building. Possibly a minimum security facility focused on rehabilitation. Likely in Mid County or South County.
It never happened, for a number of reasons.
While seemingly necessary, political leaders were not eager to spend tens of millions of tax dollars on a jail. They never are.
Initial forays into communities that might house the facility faced intense opposition. As they always do.
County Commissioner Al Maio noted last week that, when he was chairman of the Planning Commission in 2008, something like 750 people showed up to fight a preliminary proposal for a Mid County jail.
That trial balloon never left the ground, and the need dissipated with the recession and the sharp drop in the crime rate in Sarasota, and nationally. In his decade on the job, Knight noted, the crime rate is down 50 percent.
The jail population has been inching back, though, in recent years. One problem is the average jail stay has risen by roughly seven days this decade.
As a result, county officials again face the need for more beds. It’s an expensive undertaking: Cost for a new jail are in the $120 million range. Not to mention NIMBY siting issues, and operational costs that come with additional cell space.
Last week, the County Commission, Knight and Human Services Manager Wayne Applebee met with representatives of the state attorney, the public defender and court administrator to discuss options. Again.
This isn’t the first time. In recent years, the county and court system have tried to alleviate crowding problems with alternatives: diversion and specialty courts, such as veterans court, drug court and DUI court, all for lower-level offenders. They are instituting a first-offense court.
These keep people out of hardened jail cells, and they reduce “frequent flyer” recidivism. They’ve worked, to a degree. The Sheriff’s Office has reported success with a new drug-treatment programs in the jail, for instance.
But the sheriff and others also insist lower bail for suspects in lower-level crimes would free up space while maintaining public safety. The same holds for those who violate probation.
Something has to give. That something could take the form of a low-security treatment facility, a targeted system that treats problems like drug addiction in a smarter and, perhaps, less-expensive way. Knight, for one, is pushing that direction.
This still might still face backyard opposition, though, and it’s still not cheap.
One concrete decision last week was to forgo hiring an outside consultant to study the problem. Thank goodness. This has been studied before, and Sarasota County has plenty of expertise on criminal justice — notably, the highly capable Applebee.
One way or another, reckoning seems to be fast approaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.