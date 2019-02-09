OUR POSITION: The volunteers and Charlotte County Fair Association members who put on the annual fair should be proud of their effort and the joy they bring to thousands.
Happiness is the fair.
Is there any doubt about that? When was the last time you saw someone angry or sad at a fair? Well, maybe if they spent their last dollar and still couldn’t knock down the kewpie doll.
Fairs are all about creating smiles and bringing families together. And this year’s Charlotte County Fair is a great example.
You have two days remaining — today and Sunday — to visit the fair at its State Road 776 location, just across the street from the Charlotte Sports Complex. The fair opens at noon both days, going until 11 p.m. tonight and 6 p.m. Sunday.
So far the fair, which opened Feb. 1, has been a huge success. No matter who you ask, those who have attended, fair board members, the amusement ride company or vendors, they all say this year’s 30th Charlotte County Fair is one of the best ever.
The funnel cake man is happy. He’s selling almost 300 sugary cakes on a weekend day.
The French fry man is happy. He’s using about 100 35-pound bags of potatoes.
The Belle City Amusement vendors are happy. They say business is up.
And fair board members are happy. Kam Mahshie, general manager of the fairgrounds, says there is a chance attendance could hit 40,000, which might not be a record but would be the biggest crowd in years.
“A couple years, when the weather was bad, we could be down to 20,000 or even 18,000 one year,” he said. “The weather has been fantastic.”
Some new shows this year have added to the happiness. Most notably a show called Jurassic Dinosaur Adventure. A mix of education, drama and comedy has been given a thumbs up by parents whose children enjoy their experience with the mechanical dinos.
The Lance Gifford Magic Show has been drawing some oohs and aahs from the audience. And, the Aquatic Acrobat Show is a different kind of event that the crowds — especially those view it under the lights — have appreciated.
Putting on a fair is a lot more work than setting up rides and taking tickets. Mahshie said there are more than 100 members of the fair association and other volunteers who come out, sometimes all 10 days of the fair, to help out.
Some of them don’t leave. Parents of 4-H kids who show animals at the fair and others actually put up cots and spend the night just to make sure there are no problems with a wayward sheep or heifer.
The only paid employees are a couple of folks who clean up and the ticket-takers.
Money from the fair goes toward next year’s fair, to pay the bills and to scholarships and prizes for 4-H kids and others.
Happily, Mahshie said this year’s bills will be paid — easily.
And he said that with a smile on his face, just like everyone else enjoying sunny skies, warm nights, funnel cakes, take-your-breath-away rides and all the entertainment at the fair.
