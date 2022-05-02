OUR POSITION: It’s great that Englewood Beach Waterfest will return for another year and great it has the community’s support.
The speed boats will be churning up the Gulf again this year.
Not that there was ever any doubt, but last week’s in-kind donation of $50,000 by the County Commission assured boat racing fans that the annual event will proceed.
Following a one-year pandemic hiatus in 2020, organizers brought the race and all the festivities surrounding it back last year and enjoyed some of the largest crowds yet. The exciting weekend requires hard work and long hours by a bunch of volunteers who love racing and/or just love the Englewood community and they do a wonderful job of pulling it off.
Commissioners this week said the county would cover $50,000 for sheriff’s deputies, stand-by ambulances, permitting costs, buses and other county services.
Racing and other events are planned for Nov. 18-20 with two days of power boats competing for the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championship off Englewood Beach on Manasota Key.
Waterfest President Steve Gardiner thanked the commissioners, but not before reminding them of all the good the event does for Charlotte County’s reputation and tourism.
“Every $1 you give us (generates) $100,” Gardiner told commissioners.
This year alone, Waterfest events are expected to generate 5,500 in motel-hotel and other rentals from speedboat crews and fans who flock to Englewood for race week.
Waterfest events generate nearly $4 million in direct and indirect economic impacts, according to studies, and money left over from the proceeds — after some seed money is set aside — is donated to nonprofits and charities in the community.
