OUR POSITION: A contract extension through 2031 is good news but not a guarantee the Tampa Bay Rays aren’t flirting with a move out of Charlotte County.
Talk about something coming out of left field. News this week the Legislature was giving $35 million to Pasco County for a “baseball complex” was akin to getting hit by a fastball.
If you’re not a sports fan, or have not been following the Tampa Bay Rays’ seemingly forever search for a new stadium, you may not know the Rays have talked about having a Major League baseball stadium in Tampa with a smaller Spring Training site nearby (like in Pasco County).
While some Charlotte County commissioners seemed stunned, or in denial, the realities of what is going on were not big news, or a great worry, for County Administrator Hector Flores.
Flores is a glass-half-full guy and he is not resigned to the possibility the Rays are leaving Charlotte County — especially after they extended their lease this week for the Charlotte Sports Park through 2031. He praised the Rays for the partnership with Charlotte County over the years and for “putting some skin” in the upgrades to the stadium here in the past couple of years.
“We were aware Pasco County had the concept of chasing the Rays, but not the $35 million from the Legislature,” Flores said. “Right now the Rays are committed to us until 2031. Being 100 miles away from their home stadium has always been part of their plan to draw more people into their radius.”
Flores said he still believes Charlotte Sports Park is one of the better stadiums around and the $3 million the Rays have poured into stadium upgrades the past two years and another $3 (million)-$5 million in sales tax revenue the county plans to spend in the next couple of years will make it even better.
Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty, who has designed Major League Baseball Spring Training complexes, said he didn’t see the $35 million gift from the Legislature coming. And, he added, he is familiar with how flighty professional teams — in all sports — can be when a better deal comes along.
He added, however, that “I understand the Rays like our stadium here.”
Brian Gleason, county spokesman, said the $35 million the Legislature budgeted for Pasco County is no true indication that was for a planned major league ballfield — adding a field today would exceed $100 million in cost.
And he’s right. But, $35 million is good seed money and if the county and Rays pony up a few million it would not take long to have a plan ready. The Legislature’s gift is for sure a red flag after all the talk of building a new home for the Rays in Tampa and how having a closer Spring Training site would be an advantage.
Flores said he is determined that “if the Rays ever leave, I don’t want to say we didn’t do all we could to keep them here.”
But, the administrator showed his business side when he added, “we have to have a Plan B and C. We’re always going to be aware of other teams and when their leases are up.”
We believe the Rays, in a quiet way, have made big contributions to our community. We like them here.
Attendance could be better but you can blame that on Covid fatigue and a cashless policy that likely troubles some older fans.
We hope the Rays are here a long time. Still, we’re pleased to hear the county is working on a Plan B. And Plan C.
