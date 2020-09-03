OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners would be wise to grab the opportunity to sell waterfront property the county owns on Melbourne Street and Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor.
Charlotte County commissioners are considering several proposals to buy and develop a valuable piece of waterfront property. The proposals are the result of a feeler put out by Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon at the bequest of commissioners.
Commissioners wanted a better feel for what developers might want to pay and what they may have in mind for the 3.6-acre site on Melbourne Street. They were offered $2.76 million for most, but not all, the property a month or so ago by local developers Bruce Laishley and Rick Treworgy. Their plans were to build a 500-seat restaurant and possibly, depending on the future of Sunseeker Resort right across the street, a hotel.
There were some very intriguing aspects of the proposal by Laishley and Treworgy, Waterside Park LLC. They were willing to allow waterfront access to anyone, not just customers. They even allowed parking in their plans for people who just wanted to come down to the water.
The restaurant they portrayed would be old Florida style and the land would be kept as close to nature as possible when erecting a building.
We felt the development sounded terrific. The drawback, especially for commissioners, was the money offered.
The county paid $4.5 million in sales tax money for the property in 2016. It was logical then that they could flip the land to Sunseeker, which had shown interest in developing the land as a partnership to the larger resort. They would be connected by the waterfront riverwalk under the two U.S. 41 bridges.
Sunseeker, even before the pandemic, began to lose interest however.
One, maybe two, commissioners are in favor of just holding on to the property, convinced it will increase in value. We are not as confident.
The county had the property appraised this year and its value came in at $4.24 million — less than the county paid four years ago. Whether the county paid too much, we don’t know. But what we do know is the whole country is coming off three years of economic growth that should have made the property worth more. The economy now is suffering from the impact of the pandemic. How much the property’s value might accelerate in the coming years, if at all, is a shaky proposition. On top of that is the question of how much money the county will lose in the years the property is off the tax rolls.
We believe commissioners need to sell. They should not be in the real estate development business. Charlotte County tried that once with Murdock Village. How did that work out?
Gammon said the proposals he received were very interesting. We understand Waterside Park LLC will also submit a new, higher bid.
The county should take the very best offer it gets. Its history of working with out-of-town developers, however, hasn’t been exemplary. Too often, it seems, commissioners are influenced by big promises from developers who say they have deep pockets. It has not always worked — evidenced by the stalled Lost Lagoon water park development.
If offers are close, we like the idea of a local group with roots in the community and a stake in the success of whatever is built on the site. If the money doesn’t add up, then so be it.
But, whatever the decision, a vote to sell would be wise.
