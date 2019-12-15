OUR POSITION: Charlotte County may be better served in the future if it builds contracts with developers to better protect its own interests.
We wonder if the average taxpayer in Charlotte County knows who owns the property formerly known as Murdock Village. But, even if you’ve kept up with the changes, if you blink your eye there could be a new developer tomorrow.
Maybe that’s just the way business is done nowadays. We have to question, however, if the quick turnover of the land that sat vacant for years is an indication Charlotte County should better protect itself in future land deals. Right now, it has no ability to vet new owners when property is flipped.
For the record, Private Equity Group bought a huge chunk of Murdock Village — officially handing over a check for $11.6 million to the county in August this year. It ended a 15-year saga of eminent domain takeovers, failed courtships with other developers and debt that accumulated as interest built on the 1,100-acre site bordered by State Road 776 and U.S. 41.
We have been in favor of the deal. We even wrote earlier this year how pleased we were that there would finally be some moving of dirt and development of the property.
But the ink was barely dry on the $11.6 million check before PEG sold most of its property to Kolter Land Partners — a deal that surely had been in the works for a while. Kolter began clearing the land in September even before PEG announced the sale.
PEG kept 42 acres, mostly along S.R. 776 near Charlotte Sports Park and the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. But, soon after announcing it would keep that land, for sale signs went up.
Meanwhile, Lost Lagoon LLC contracted with the county in October 2017 for a $6.7 million option to develop 110 acres in the section of Murdock Village that PEG did not purchase.
That deal has been fraught with delays, extensions and enough red flags to have some wondering if the company will ever make good on its plans to build a water park and downtown area that is sorely needed to complete the original Murdock Village vision.
Charlotte County commissioners, at least a couple showing obvious frustration with Lost Lagoon, recently rejected a plan that would have built a commercial development resembling a strip mall. Commissioners sent a strong message to Lost Lagoon that it had to come up with a better plan, and soon.
Lost Lagoon would prefer, according to the plan it submitted, to develop the most valuable land along a major route while leaving the interior section of its purchase to be developed later.
Lost Lagoon’s generous extensions to pay up and start building expires in March.
While neither PEG nor the county has done anything wrong — PEG said upfront it does not build homes — we wonder if a contract that allows the county more say over who actually develops the land would be wise. PEG had the ability, according to the contract, to sell to any developer. Would language allowing the county to approve the buyer have killed or held up the deal?
And, how many extensions should Lost Lagoon LLC be allowed? Maybe we should just be happy that someone wants to buy another piece of land and build a water park — something that has generated a lot of buzz in the county and Southwest Florida.
But, it doesn’t hurt to ask the question.
