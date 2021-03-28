OUR POSITION: It’s not time to become careless, but there is reason to be optimistic the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down.
Earlier this week, the numbers were encouraging. Tuesday, there were 5,302 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Florida. There were 41 deaths.
The number that stands out is deaths. It would be cold to say “only” 41 deaths. But those 41 people had families and friends mourning that day. Forty-one deaths is too many.
Yet, in the big picture of a pandemic that has raged for a year and at one time was taking the lives of hundreds of Floridians each day, that number represents hope.
Remember when we were worried hospitals would run out of beds for coronavirus patients. Well, as of Tuesday, 22% of hospital beds and 22% of intensive care beds in Florida were empty — open for business, waiting for a patient of any type, not just those stricken with the coronavirus.
Still, the other number, 5,302 new cases, is a sign the virus is not near finished with us. And that is what we all should realize and think about before we begin to get careless and leave our masks at home or congregate in large numbers with people we don’t know — people who may be contagious.
Many of us are tired of worrying about the coronavirus. We feel beat up by the warnings and are tired of officials scaring us with numbers. But we must hold out a little longer. All the numbers and evidence point to a returning to normal later this summer or, at the very least, fall. We’ll be able to go to football games, weddings, birthday parties, movies. That vision will come true if we can stay vigilant just a few more months while people roll up their sleeves for the vaccine.
Already, more than 5 million people have accepted one of the three vaccines being offered in Florida. Every day, more locations open up and more shipments of the vaccines are arriving in the state.
The problems people 65 and over had weeks ago even getting an appointment for the vaccine are slowly disappearing. Calls and letters to The Daily Sun about not getting an appointment have slowed and some who write and complained two or three weeks ago have called or written back and said “never mind, I got an appointment.”
The reality seems to be — and we have no statistical, only anecdotal evidence — the 60-and-over bunch who are most vulnerable and who most willing to get the vaccine, are finally being taken care of. And as the age goes down for those who are eligible for the vaccine, the percentage of those who can take the shot, and who want the shot, goes down.
Younger people don’t seem to be clamoring for the vaccine as much as the older group who were in more danger for serious symptoms.
We don’t think it is wise for anyone to skip the vaccine. The virus will be with us for a long time and, eventually, most of us will likely be exposed in some way. Turning down the vaccine is a roll of the dice. And there is always the possibility of getting it, not getting very sick but passing it along to someone who is more vulnerable.
The return to normal is in sight. Let’s speed it up by getting vaccinated and keeping those masks on just a little longer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.