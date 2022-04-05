OUR POSITION: All indications point to the Covid pandemic slowing down and, even though caution should be the word of the day, we are seeing signs of people ignoring lingering dangers of the virus.
When a major supermarket chain takes down the plastic barriers that protected its workers from the Covid virus, it’s a strong signal that people’s fears have eased as surely as infection rates have tumbled.
Herd immunity might get the credit or the fact that Floridians have embraced vaccinations and even the booster shot. But the reality is a majority of people seem to be taking the attitude that Covid is no longer a big threat. It’s time to get back to normal.
Could they be right?
Joe Pepe, administrator for the Charlotte County Department of Health, said Covid cases in the county are stable and much lower than last month. The positivity rate is down under 4%.
The positivity rate for the state had gone down nine straight weeks until the week beginning March 18 when the rates went from 1.9% to 2.3% and the number of reported cases in the state jumped from 8,049 to 8,774. That slight uptick could be related to the newest variant, BA.2. The number of BA.2 infections rose in 13 states last week, including Florida where cases are up 18% in last two weeks.
Here are some numbers from Health and Human Services and Becker’s Healthcare, as of March 30, to consider:
• New daily Covid-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have decreased 41% over the last two weeks, with every state seeing hospitalization rates trend downward, according to data tracked by The New York Times.
• Florida reports 39.2% of its population has received a booster shot. Vermont ranks No. 1 with 59.4% of its residents getting a booster while North Carolina is last at 26%. Florida’s overall vaccination rate, however, is 74% for the eighth straight week.
• Florida saw a 29% decrease in the number of Covid hospitalization cases over the last 14 days. The state averaged five people per 100,000 in the hospital. Wyoming had the best numbers in the nation with a 71% decrease in hospitalizations and only one per 100,000.
• Florida’s deaths from Covid, per 100,000 people, are averaging .2 while total Covid deaths in the state are averaging 44 per day. West Virginia has the worst death-per-100,000 number at 1.07 while Hawaii is best at .05 deaths per 100,000 average and 19 total deaths per day average.
These numbers are promising. For some, you might even consider the numbers reason to declare the pandemic is over.
There certainly are signs that businesses and individuals are taking that approach with mask mandates in nearly every retail store, supermarket and big box store being waived. And, as we alluded to earlier, most stores have taken down plastic barriers that provided some protection for customers and employees at check-out counters, etc.
And, with spring in the air there are more people outside where it is more difficult to spread the disease.
But, before we’re ready to say Covid is over, we have to remind people of one sobering statistic.
Florida has recorded 73,027 Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. That’s a lot of fathers, mothers, grandparents and friends no longer with us.
If you have symptoms, get tested. That’s the safest way to protect yourself and others.
Otherwise, enjoy the new maskless freedom.
