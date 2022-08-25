OUR POSITION: Charlotte Technical College has taken a big step to make it easier for local employers and students to connect.
This is such a good idea we wonder why no one thought of it sooner.
Actually someone did think of it sooner, but when Charlotte Technical College’s Stephanie Rusch heard about an interactive online job board she jumped at the opportunity to integrate it into a program to help local employers and students.
Rusch, career specialist for job placement/community liaison at CTC, knew the issues local employers are having filling positions and she thought the online job board would help them and make it convenient for students to advance their career.
How is works is fairly simple. It’s called the College Central Network and it is open to any employer who wants to post jobs. Students can see the job and apply and/or send resumes directly to the employers via email. And, students can post their resumes online so employers can browse potential employees and contact them. But the possibilities go even further.
“We are opening this up to our high school students as well,” Rusch said. “That way they can maybe get a part-time job or even find an internship.”
Rusch said the network went online just last week and in the first few days more than 40 businesses had posted jobs — no surprise given the shortage of workers in our area and statewide.
Any Florida employer can use the system so there are opportunities for students to find work in other parts of the state. Rusch is not overly concerned about our local workforce being depleted even more, however.
“We find that 90% or our students want to stay here and work here,” she said.
CTC Director Deelynn Bennett, has confidence the online job program with benefit students and employers.
“We are very excited about the addition of CCN to our Career Services and Job Placement Plan” Bennett said in a news release. “This tool not only acts as a continuous online job fair, it also allows our students to build quality resumes, create online portfolios, and access timely career advice.”
Charlotte Technical College offers more than 20 adult training programs that — given the scarcity of tradesmen in today’s workforce — give adults and students a wonderful opportunity to pursue a financially rewarding career.
Area employers can sign up to post jobs and search resumes for free at collegecentral.com/ctech
