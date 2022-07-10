OUR POSITION: Everything we’re hearing from stakeholders about the future of the Port Charlotte Cultural Center is good, but we’d like to see some decisions made sooner than later.
The most reassuring words we’ve heard lately about the future of the Port Charlotte Cultural Center came from the mouth of Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance.
“We’re not closing it. We’re not selling it. We’re not developing it,” Constance said at a recent County Commission meeting.
It’s not that we expected anything else for the 51-year-old Port Charlotte landmark. Our hope, and the hopes of thousands of patrons, has always been to reopen it even better than it was before its sudden closure in November last year. It’s just that it was comforting to hear a commissioner say, again, that the center will reopen some day.
If for some reason you’re not familiar with the dilemma, we’ll give you a quick update.
The board of directors in charge of overseeing the public activity center made a decision to shut the doors Nov. 8, 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic proved devastating to the center’s budget as many of its visitors — mostly retirees — stayed home and the classes, shows and activities it offered dried up.
A last-minute entreaty to the County Commission for a $300,000 shot in the arm caught commissioners off guard and was rejected as too late, without adequate details about how the money would be spent and how the center would recover and make enough money to continue its services.
The doors were shut and all activities were canceled. The building has sat empty now for about nine months.
The Charlotte Community Foundation stepped up and offered to foot the expenses for hiring a consultant to study the center’s history and reach out to those who use it in an effort to figure out how best to use the facility in today’s environment.
Perhaps we’re being impatient but we would have hoped that study would have started by now. CCF Executive Director Ashley Maher told commissioners they have a consultant targeted and hope to have a contract signed soon and a report to offer by winter.
“We have stated since acceptance of this project in January that it would take time to conduct,” Maher said an an email to the Daily Sun Wednesday.
“There are a lot of moving parts which included BCC approval to move forward, the CCF board approvals, interviews, internal procedures regarding the infrastructure and state of the cultural center ...”
Maher said the study would involve citizens and Cultural Center past patrons and she expects the end result will be a clear picture of who will use the rejuvenated center and what programs to offer that will draw enough people to make the facility financially stable.
Commissioners are concerned there might need to be a dismantling of part, if not all, of the center. As Commissioner Bill Truex pointed out additions to the original building over the years have turned it into an inefficient “hodge podge” of units
There was sentiment, however, that whatever decision is made that the theater is a piece of the center that should stay as is. We agree.
Although they never asked for it, we believe the future of the Cultural Center lies squarely in the laps of county commissioners.
We believe some creative financial thinking can come up with funds needed to get the center open again and able to operate more efficiently with new and old programs people will enjoy.
Perhaps some penny sales tax projects that may not be as important to most people as the Cultural Center could be moved down the priority list and the center added. Or, maybe the added income from a recent hike in impact fees will free up some money that has been used to cover infrastructure needs impact fees should have been used for.
Whatever happens, we can’t wait to see a new and improved Cultural Center open, sooner than later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.