OUR POSITION: We like everything we're hearing from all the parties involved in reopening the Port Charlotte Cultural Center, but we'd like to see something happen sooner than later.
Perhaps the best news coming out of a recent Charlotte County Commission discussion about the fate of the Cultural Center came out of the mouth of Commissioner Chris Constance.
"We're not closing it. We're not selling it. We're not developing it," he said.
We never imagined any less, but it was sweet to hear a commissioner voice our own thoughts about the future of a landmark in Charlotte County.
If for some reason you're not familiar with the temporary closing and the questions surrounding the center, we'll give you the quick version.
The board running the Cultural Center hit a road block called Covid-19. When the virus struck, attendance dried up. The theater, classes and other events were curtailed, postponed or just plain killed off. That was a huge hit on the budget.
Regrettably, the problems were not addressed or made public until very late in the game. It was announced to the County Commission that the center was closing. It was a shock to many.
After much finger-pointing and outrage from the public, the Charlotte Community Foundation stepped up and said it would fund a study of what the Cultural Center's role in today's world should be. It was a much welcome and appreciated gesture.
Unfortunately, CCF has struggled to find a consultant and get the study off the ground after several months. CCF Executive Director Ashley Maher told commissioners recently they have focused on one consultant and hope to have a contract signed soon. A report on the consultant's findings would be released to commissioners this winter.
We hope the process can be sped up some.
The Cultural Center is - or at least was - the center of activity in the Parkside community. However, it drew people from all over - even North Port and Englewood. Its classes on everything from art to languages to music were mostly well attended and valuable to an aging population that still wanted to learn new things.
Its theater offered shows that were well attended.
The consultant's report will likely have a great influence on what the "new" Cultural Center should/will be. But commissioners sounded recently as if they believe a bulldozer will be involved.
Commissioner Bill Truex mentioned the "hodge-podge" of buildings that formed an inconsistent layout as additions were added over the years. The one piece of the center commissioners seemed to agree on saving is the theater.
We agree with that, but also think some of the newest additions have some value and, we hope, are sound enough to be useful for many years.
Whatever is decided, commissioners - like it or not - have the ultimate responsibility to see the rebirth of the Cultural Center. It won't be cheap we're sure. Perhaps some sales tax projects could be given a lower priority and the Cultural Center added to the designated expenditures? It certainly would be a more popular use of funds than some of the projects - although they are all important.
With the hike in impact fees, money used for infrastructure in the past should be freed up for other uses now. that could make a difference also.
Whatever the eventual outcome, we urge commissioners to hold steady, get the Cultural Center open as soon as possible even if that means tearing some of it down and rebuilding.
It's was the beating heart of Port Charlotte, and it can be - or we should say will be - again.
