OUR POSITION: The idea of the Cultural Center being closed is a shocker and should be a last resort.
If you feel blindsided, join the club.
While, privately, we’re certain key players knew the seriousness of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s financial problems, there certainly was little, if any, public discussion. Only a GoFundMe attempt earlier this year gave any hint of the seriousness of the issue.
Now, in two recent meetings with the Charlotte County Commission, the Cultural Center board says if the county can’t give them a one-time stimulus of $300,000, they will be closing the doors Nov. 8. That’s less than two weeks warning.
The Cultural Center has been the lifeblood for Charlotte County’s senior population for 61 years. People could go there to play cards, take art lessons, take foreign language lessons, dance, shop in thrift stores, eat in the cafeteria and attend shows in its theater. Before COVID, they were seeing 500,000 visitors a year.
Sure, the pandemic hit hard. Those in the over-60 age group were most affected by the COVID virus and are protecting their own health by staying home. That has certainly impacted the revenue stream the center relies on. And, it will be months, in all likelihood, before people feel safe enough to return to their normal social lives.
We don’t have all the answers to what management has done to stem the financial bleeding at the center. But we question how imaginative it has been, knowing the pandemic would come into play. We recall one attempt to have an open air event in the parking lot. The shows have returned to the theater. But, what else?
What happened to communication with the public? There used to be a regular newsletter touting all the events and classes the center had to offer. Has there been outreach to local residents?
The center was closed from March 20, 2020, to June 1, 2020, to protect its patrons and staff from the virus. When it reopened the attendance and revenue wasn’t back to the point it could afford to pay the entire staff. So cutbacks began. Even two PPP loans from the government, both of which have been forgiven, could not make up for the losses, according to Executive Director Stephen Carter and the board.
So now, they’ve gone to the County Commission with hat in hand.
Commissioners were not receptive. Perhaps it is their long-held reluctance to hand over money to nonprofits that steered their reaction? Maybe commissioners don’t believe the center’s leadership has done enough to draw people in instead of focusing on the financial situation?
Or, maybe commissioners are looking at a valuable piece of property in the middle of Parkside that developers would covet as a site for apartments, or a mixed-use project. Such a facility could include some businesses that could add spark to the economic and social atmosphere in an area they have been working to reinvent for years?
The center’s board has proposed some changes — mostly a hike in fees — it believes could help it survive as the pandemic wanes and, hopefully, people begin to return to the activities the center might offer. We’re not sure that is the answer as much as it is a Band-aid approach — but at least the board showed it has a plan.
It would not be unpopular for commissioners to embrace the need for a venue like the Cultural Center and come up with the money — possibly from leftover penny sales tax revenue. That could give the Cultural Center time to put a plan in place while allowing, we hope, more time for COVID to run its course.
Perhaps we are being too sentimental, but the center’s renovations over the years and the service it has provided the community should not go to waste. Whether it will ever be the magnificent draw it once was is questionable, but we don’t see the board throwing up its hands and saying it’s over. That’s the easy way out.
