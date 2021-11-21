OUR POSITION: The opportunities to restore and rehabilitate the Cultural Center to its glory days and beyond are seemingly endless if you use your imagination.
We refuse to lament the demise of the Port Charlotte Cultural Center. And, if all we hear is true, we’re not the only ones.
Most everyone knows the story by now. After 51 years serving the public with an emphasis on the area’s senior population, the board of directors made what must have been a difficult decision to shut the doors Nov. 8. They blamed the pandemic and the loss of revenue for the center not being able to break even. The financial bleeding, they say, had gotten to the point they just could not pay staff and maintain the building.
A last-minute entreaty to the County Commission for a $300,000 shot in the arm was rejected as too late and without adequate details about how the money would be spent and how the center would recover and make enough money to continue its services. Some commissioners called the request an “ultimatum” and were not inclined to even discuss the idea of handing over the cash.
We know people who sit on the board of directors. They are smart people, and we find it puzzling to think they did not see the problem coming to a head and seek a solution months ago. But that is hindsight. What’s done is done.
Details about when the board will hand over the keys and disband, if that is the plan, are murky. What we do know is county commissioners will discuss the center’s future Dec. 14. Between now and then we imagine they will hear from more than a couple of parties interested in keeping the center open — or even building a new center.
There are those who say the center has outlived its usefulness and that the building is not up to par or designed for the types of uses that would be popular in 2021 as opposed to 1971.
That is a fair criticism, but the county has poured plenty of money into that building and — while some renovations might be called for — we can’t see tearing it down and starting over. But, we’re not experts on what Cultural Center clients want or need.
The best idea is to do an intense study of what is needed, what worked there, what might work in the future and what are the needs of the people who frequented the center. Then the county would have to determine how to provide those services and break even and if the building that is standing now can accommodate those uses.
Perhaps the biggest question that must be answered, is who would run the center. Should a new board be seated that reports to the county? Should it become a partnership between the county and a nonprofit or even a for-profit enterprise? Would a general manager be hired and, if so, who would that person report to? Who should oversee the books?
We believe there are numerous opportunities to continue popular classes like language and dancing, host special events and continue to offer affordable, healthy meals in the center’s cafeteria. And the door is open to bring physical and mental health services to the center.
The scope of possibilities is enormous. Someone just needs to step up and provide a vision the county can embrace.
