OUR POSITION: A government shutdown is a farce.
Preposterous.
That’s perhaps the best word we can come up with to describe the government shutdown that went on for four weeks — and may or may not be over. We realize there are those who defend the actions of both parties — President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the two antagonists who are clashing over funding the “wall.”
In our view, it is a childish battle of wills that hurt the American people — none more so than the almost million government employees who went unpaid.
And those who were called to work without pay took a double hit — being forced to work without compensation and without the ability to find another temporary job to put food on the table. And, while members of Congress sat back and waited for their party leaders to make some compromise, most all continued to draw a paycheck.
It’s just wasn’t right.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, both declined a paycheck during the shutdown. Perhaps some of the other Florida representatives followed their example. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, who represents voters in Charlotte and Sarasota counties; and Sen. Marco Rubio were not among them, however. There has been no indication from either Steube or Rubio’s camp that they were/are willing to give up their paycheck.
As we heard stories about unpaid Coast Guard members resorting to GoFundMe websites to find money to pay their bills, we have to give kudos to Sen. Scott for co-sponsoring a bill to pay the Coast Guard. Scott, who is independently wealthy, also has called for a bill to halt the pay of Congress during a shutdown.
We agree with Scott that if Congress cannot find the wherewithal to compromise during a shutdown, its members should not be paid. Their actions otherwise hold hundreds of thousands of government workers hostage. They called IRS workers back to the job so we can get tax refunds. After all, we wouldn’t want to risk delaying a pay day for taxpayers. That could cause some serious backlash.
They also asked Homeland Security forces to man their posts without pay — with no guarantee they will get back pay when this is all settled. Heaven forbid air traffic controllers or passenger screeners go on strike over no pay. We predict the shutdown would have been over in 48 hours if the Atlanta, Georgia or New York City airports were closed for lack of employees.
Congress should pass a law that says no pay during a government shutdown. And, while they’re at it, how about a bill that says Congress should pass a balanced budget every year and not adjourn until that is done. Maybe that’s just not within the abilities of current lawmakers who prefer to pass emergency three and six-month spending bills because they cannot compromise or cut funding to their special interest friends.
Whether you believe a wall is the most important thing on the American agenda right now or not, we predict a “months-long” shutdown, which President Trump has alluded to, would have serious consequences — on national defense, immigration and the nation’s economy.
Stop paying those who cannot feel the pain of government employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.