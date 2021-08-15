OUR POSITION: Maybe it’s time we take a longer look at our letters to the editor.
The Daily Sun has a proud tradition of printing almost every letter to the editor we receive in the name of free speech.
We do that even though we realize some letters contain untruths. Some have bad information. Some are even mean.
Our philosophy has always been readers will see through the untruths, bad information and meanness for what it is and judge the writer while taking it all with a grain of salt.
Recently, some of our readers have raised their voices to complain about letters we publish. They even accuse us of fanning the flames of discontent in our nation/state/region by publishing rhetoric that just adds to the animosity between people with different opinions.
Readers ask why we don’t fact check letters. We would love to do that, but it would be almost a full-time position to do so — especially in season when we are inundated with 12-15 letters a day. And if and when we do find something in a letter that is a stretch we often do call the writer and discuss it. We get the same reaction now that we likely would if we had a fact-checker. The writer believes what he/she said, will not change the letter and becomes agitated. It’s almost always a futile effort that results in us not printing the letter (rare) or publishing it and taking calls asking why we did.
We have refused to publish two letters recently that we felt were irresponsible considering the rapid rise of delta Covid-19 cases in Florida. One of the letters actually accused the vaccines of causing the virus.
We believe in the science and the vaccine. The stakes are too high, however, to allow misinformation in letters regarding Covid.
In a recent story by Bob Mudge, Venice Gondolier senior writer, Sarasota Memorial Hospital critical-care pulmonologist Dr. Joseph Seaman said he is seeing a dramatic rise in cases in people in their 30s and 40s who refused the vaccine but were in good health before they were infected with the virus.
“There are younger people that we would not have expected that they would succumb to this, dying of it,” he said. “When I walk the unit and see people suffering from this, people dying from this, it’s incredibly frustrating because you know it is preventable.”
We don’t want to play any role in discouraging people not to take the vaccine because of an unproven accusation in a letter. If you want to write and say you don’t believe in the vaccine, that’s fine. But don’t write and say your nurse friend in Mississippi told you people who got the vaccine fell down dead the next day.
The Daily Sun’s editorial board met recently to discuss how to deal with letters some might deem irresponsible. For now, we’ll still allow words like dumb, moron, stupid — although we believe “not very smart” sounds a lot better.
But if you make accusations like illegal immigrants with the delta Covid-19 are being put on planes and flown to cities all around the U.S., we’re going to require you to give us the source of that information. And “I saw it on social media” is not a source. In reality there is a program that has been suspended that flew immigrants from one border town to another to send them back to Mexico, not to U.S. cities.
We value and welcome your opinions but not statements of “facts” that have been thoroughly debunked. What do you think?
