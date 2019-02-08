A long time ago — when mosquitoes swarmed the woods and wetlands of Old Florida and air-conditioning was little more than a hand-held fan — the term “cracker” identified the cowpokes who herded cattle on the ranch lands.
As time went by, the ranks of the “cracker cowboys” diminished while the number of “crackers” swelled. Floridians with multi-generational ties — many of whom couldn’t tell a trot from a canter, or rein from rain — started to call themselves “Florida crackers.” It became a term of pride in place and heritage; a label that distinguished born-and-bred-for-generations Floridians — country mostly — from the heat-seeking northern hordes who over-populated the Sunshine State — 10 million, 15 million, 20.
All things old-time Florida will be celebrated Saturday at Englewood’s Cracker Fair, which will be held at the appropriately named Pioneer Park on West Dearborn Street. It’s the 17th annual fair. Free. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fair is a fundraiser for the Lemon Bay Historical Society, which transported the Historic Green Street Church last year from its old home site off Dearborn to the Lemon Bay Cemetery, a place that holds the graves of many of the town’s pioneer founders.
Among the featured events will be a lemon dessert-baking contest — a nod to Englewood’s early but ill-fated bid to become a lemon-growing region. (The citrus groves withered in hard frosts, but the Lemon Bay name lived on.) Today’s baking contest has four categories: cakes, cookies, pies and “other.” On your mark. Get set. Bake!
Former Charlotte County Property Appraiser Frank Desguin will conduct a demonstration (1:30 p.m.) of art of cooking swamp cabbage, which is the heart of the ubiquitous cabbage palm. There’ll be a demonstration (3 p.m.) of the cast-net fishing, a tricky technique used to catch small bait fish, which are used to catch larger fish.
All day long will be live music, food vendors, local authors with their books, artists with their art and crafters with crafts. All free. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stop by and discover your roots — or, at least, discover the historic roots that make Southwest Florida different and special. For one day, we can all be “crackers.”
