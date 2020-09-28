OUR POSITION: If you are not registered to vote, there is still time.
You’re heard this before, but it is important right now to repeat it. The right to vote is one of the most precious freedoms Americans have. And the Nov. 3 election could be one of the most important decisions Americans will make in our generation. The outcome will surely make a difference in our quality of life for the next few years.
We have heard from several people who write letters to the Sun and are telling us they are voting for the first time this year. And we’re not talking about 18-year-olds. More than one person who is or would soon be eligible for Social Security told us they have never voted in their life. But this year they are registered and are going to the polls.
If you have never voted, or perhaps sat out the last couple of elections, we urge you to plan to vote. You can vote by mail, you can vote early when there are no lines or you can vote on Nov. 3. And if you are not registered to vote, you have until Oct. 5 to do that.
If you want to register from home, you can do so online by going to RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. To fill out the form you will need an ID card of some kind, a driver’s license is good, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. When the form is completed you will be able to go to a confirmation page and print that out for your records so you can vote any time.
If for some reason you do not have a driver’s license or Social Security card, maybe you lost it, you can still print out the paper application from that site and fill that out and mail or deliver it in person to your local supervisor of elections office.
There are also opportunities to register at most public libraries and the supervisor of elections offices.
You must register before midnight Oct. 5 or have your application post marked by Oct. 5.
When the application is submitted the supervisor of elections should issue you a voter information card through the mail. You do not need to show the card to vote but the card will tell you what precinct you will vote in and allow you to look up the site — unless of course you use a mail-in ballot or vote early.
There has been much discussion about mail-in ballots not being counted. That should not be an issue. The biggest reason we hear for mail-in ballots not counting is that the signature on the ballot does not match the one on record. If there is any doubt the signature on your driver’s license has changed in appearance over the years you should submit a current signature by downloading a form under registration options or by going to the supervisor of elections office and updating the signature.
Ballot to vote by mail have already been sent out to those who have requested a mail-in ballot. It’s your right to vote by mail if you wish and all you have to do is write or go online and request a ballot at the vote-by-mail link.
Early voting starts Oct. 19 in Florida and there are several locations in Sarasota and Charlotte counties and at least one location in DeSoto County where you can vote early.
Election Day, Nov. 3, polls will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Watch the Sun for early voting locations and other information.
Please vote. It’s the American thing to do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.