OUR POSITION: We’re excited about plans to revamp Dearborn Street in Englewood, but concerned the schedule will conflict with the 2020-21 snowbird/tourist season, causing unneeded traffic headaches.
The original plan to redo sidewalks and parking on West Dearborn Street in Englewood was well thought out. It was to begin in April and run through this summer. The inconvenience of work on intersections and other roadwork would have been minimal and bearable.
Plans change. And, in this case, they changed for the worse.
Sarasota County and its partner, Kimley Horn, revealed recently to the Englewood CRA Advisory Board that work will not begin until around October.
Brad Robertson, Sarasota County capital projects manager, told the board the biggest holdup is getting easements for the work from West Dearborn property owners and along South McCall Road. The easements are needed for parking on West Dearborn and land for drainage improvements.
This is nothing the county did not know beforehand.
Because of the delays, the county now has a plan it believes will cause the least amount of upheaval for traffic and West Dearborn businesses.
That plan is to start work at both ends of Dearborn, near its intersections with State Road 776 and Old Englewood Road, first. Then, they would hold off any downtown construction until the end of tourist season. While that makes sense, it means a long delay in getting the project completed.
Kimley Horn engineer Jordan Leep explained the problems with easements. He told the board the “eastern ditch is straddling right of way — part is in the right of way and part on private property. We cannot go in and pipe that ditch if we need to because part of it is on private property.”
So, negotiations are ongoing with those property owners to get an easement. Why didn’t this happen months ago?
Leep said it took time to draft mutually acceptable language for any agreement with the property owners. And, he said, property owners needed to work out “licensing agreements” that will allow them to set columns in the easement if they want to build up to three-story buildings on their land. The possibility of higher buildings, with apartments on top floors, is one of the more attractive features of the vision for Dearborn.
When things get started, it is projected to take 12 months to complete all the work. Work to pour concrete bases and put in decorative pavers at intersections will be one of the most disruptive and time-consuming parts of the project — but also possibly the most attractive. That work will close the intersection where work is ongoing.
The county could delay the project one more year and not begin work until April 2021.
We say Dearborn Street business owners have waited long enough. The delays so far seemingly could have been avoided, but what’s done is done.
Let’s get on with the work as planned and make every effort possible to not disrupt downtown traffic until close to summer 2021.
The $9.4 million project is much needed and expectations are high for the improvements to the downtown area and McCall Road. When work is completed, most of us will forget about the problems getting it started.
