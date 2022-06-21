OUR POSITION: The Dearborn Street redevelopment project in Englewood is nearing a finish and business owners are thrilled.
If you’re waiting for the finish of Dearborn Street’s redevelopment project before shopping there, you may miss a bargain or two.
The long-awaited finish of the streetscaping and other improvements to Englewood’s main business district is only a couple of months away we are hearing. But with the street overhaul moving to the final block, businesses are anxious for shoppers to see the progress and visit their stores.
“They have finished enough that we can use McCall Road now,” said Kathi Obendorfeer, vice president of Old Englewood Village Association and owner of Kathi O. Group realty office.
“It is beautiful (what they’ve done),” she said. “I think they’re doing a great job.”
Obendorfer predicts when the finishing touches are completed — sometime in early fall — that Englewood businesses will thrive.
“I’ve always been a big advocate for Dearborn because if it thrives so will the town.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize what all we have (in our downtown),” she said, mentioning a new kayak business as one of the specialty shops you won’t find just anywhere.
A recent concert at the Pioneer Plaza, revamped to the tune of $1.2 million, drew more than an estimated 500 people. It was a welcome indication of people’s love for the area and their willingness to support the town.
“The more people who get behind the redevelopment, the better for everyone,” Obendorfer said.
