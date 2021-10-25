OUR POSITION: The thirst for revenge can be quenched by the death penalty for the killers, but the end results don’t always bring closure.
For the first 100 or so years in America, the punishment for a murder was pretty simple.
Unless the murderer was able to escape, the victim was avenged with a killing. Sometimes that came from a gunshot from a lawman or even a relative or vigilante. Sometimes it came on a gallows. Later, it was the electric chair, gas chamber or lethal injection.
The effectiveness of the death penalty has been debated forever by those who call for an eye for an eye and families devastated by the loss of a loved one. On the other side, people maintain it is wrong to kill for any reason. It’s against God’s law.
And there are other reasons cited to end the death penalty in the U.S. and Florida:
• According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 186 death row inmates have been exonerated since 1973, with 1,536 executions since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. So, roughly one person is found not guilty and freed for every eight that are executed.
• There are racial disparities in sentencing (as well as the entire process prior to sentencing) — the DPIC also said: “Since executions resumed in 1977, 308 Black defendants have been executed for murders involving at least one white victim, compared to 34 white defendants who have been executed for murders in which at least one Black victim was killed. In 294 of these cases, Black defendants were executed for murders involving only white victims, while only 21 white defendants were executed for murders in which only Black victims were killed.” There are other statistics that support this point.
• Others argue the death penalty is largely motivated by revenge. Opponents say, and there is some evidence, that the death penalty is not a deterrent for high crimes like murder. That is likely because they are often crimes of passion or anger where a person does not stop to think about the consequences.
A death penalty sentence can cost more than a life sentence without parole because of all the pleas and appeals that draw out the actual walk down death row for years.
In a highly publicized murder, Joseph Smith was convicted of abducting, raping and killing an 11-year-old Sarasota girl in 2004. He was still on death row this year when he died, still awaiting for an appeal to be decided.
And that is not unusual.
In another high profile case, three convicts at Charlotte Correctional Institution killed corrections officer Darla Lathrem and inmate Charlie Furston in an attempted break out in 2003. Only one of those three inmates — all sentenced to death — is still alive and waiting for a new trial.
In reality, what’s the point of a death sentence if a good number of convicted felons never live to meet their fate? They are running up expenses with appeals and new trials — costing taxpayers more money. Yet, to not allow a proper appeal process in a rush to justice would be unfair, especially considering the number of those who have been proven not guilty after a death sentence was brought down.
We believe life sentences, with no chance for parole, may be the right solution. Call us squishy liberals if you like, but we believe the potential for error and bias, not to mention using the power of the state to take a life, weigh against the death penalty. As a practical matter, so do the economics. And knowing you will spend the rest of your life incarcerated is hardly a future to look forward to.
