OUR POSITION: Patience is the only suggestion we have for those homeowners still waiting for Hurricane Ian debris to be cleared from in front of their home and/or Waste Management to empty their recyclable trash cans.
If you’re tired of the mountain of tree limbs spoiling the view in front of your home, you’re not alone.
If you’re wondering — as some readers have asked — why the garbage dumpster you put out by the road with recyclables in it wasn’t picked up, you’re not alone.
We have no quick or easy solutions to offer. Just patience.
When we contacted Charlotte County government about the seemingly slow progress, we were reminded it all just takes time.
“To date, the county’s debris contractor has collected 15,417 loads with more than 685,568 cubic yards of vegetative debris,” Brian Gleason, communications manager for the county, said in an email. You could stack that 10 feet high and cover 32 football fields.
A debris dashboard is located on the Ian debris page on Charlotte County’s website, www.charlottecountyfl.gov/debris, he reminded us. The dashboard includes a heat map show where in the county debris collection has happened. We checked that map and it appears the areas where collection is still not happening include a large portion of Rotonda, South Gulf Cove and Gardens of Gulf Cove.
“It took more than eight months after Hurricane Charley for the debris to be collected,” Gleason said. “The county started collecting hurricane debris on Oct. 7, only 19 days ago.”
Gleason said the contractor told commissioners it is looking at completing all debris pick-up by March.
Meanwhile, things seem to be going better in Sarasota County, which had much less damage, and North Port where big trucks are making their way down roads and streets to pick up debris.
Homeowners should be aware that the debris you want to get rid of could be passed over if you don’t follow Sarasota and Charlotte counties’ prescribed method for putting it out for collection. While we would argue that homeowners — especially those who are older or have physical challenges — probably did the best they could under the circumstances to put the insulation, ruined furniture, shingles, etc. by the curb. Also, they did this before any instructions were circulated by the county — remember many had no internet or ability to communicate the first few days after Ian.
Still, both counties are asking residents to separate the household trash and the construction debris. According to the Charlotte County website:
Storm-related debris is collected separately from household garbage. Place separated storm-related debris curbside, not in the roadway, to prevent safety issues.
The first initial cycle of the pick-up of storm-related debris has begun with vegetative debris only. There will be additional pickup cycles for the separate debris piles. Keep all debris away from fire hydrants, backflow preventers or water meter boxes. Storm debris collection does not include commercial businesses.
Vegetative debris (e.g., tree branches, logs, plants) go into a separate pile. Debris does not have to be bundled or cut into smaller pieces.
Construction debris (e.g., building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet) in another pile.
If you live on a private road in Charlotte County, you’re out of luck for the time being. Charlotte County is working through the process to determine private road FEMA reimbursement for debris removal.
And, about that yellow-lidded trash can.
While recycling pick-up has resumed in North Port, Waste Management is collecting only household garbage on your regularly scheduled pick-up day in Charlotte County. Waste Management plans to resume pick-up of recyclables Oct. 31 in Charlotte County.
Remember the key word — patience.
We all can use a little right now.
