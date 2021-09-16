Commissioners took turns Tuesday saying how much they liked a $14 million proposal by Georgia-based developer Trinity Development Group, which included the possibility of a senior wellness community, a truck battery startup firm and a brewery.
In the end, however, they picked Kolter Land Partners, which is already selling 20 homes a month in the 450acre neighboring parcel next door. Kolter plans another 500 single-family homes and 304 apartments or townhomes on the remaining 185 acres of Murdock, between U.S. 41 and State Road 776.
To compete with Trinity, Kolter added more retail space and is leaving 50,000 square feet for medical space in the future, with no tenant in mind yet.
Kolter is also negotiating to bring in retail developer Sembler for part of the site.
For housing Trinity had proposed 150 single-family homes and 400 apartments or townhomes. It also proposed 1.5 million square feet of commercial space and promised far more jobs with much higher pay than pure retail.
OUR POSITION: While it is mostly necessary, the delays in bringing a project to fruition after it is approved by counties and cities is frustrating.
Last week, Charlotte County commissioners selected one developer over another and a big reason was the time frame the one developer needed to start the project.
That came about the same time the commissioners selected a developer for the valuable waterfront property on Melbourne Street, at the intersection with U.S. 41 in Charlotte Harbor. And that developers, who plans a boutique hotel and a Whiskey Joe's restaurant and bar, will likely not even have its plans approved for almost a year.
It's not a new problem but the inability to take a project from the drawing board to construction and eventually opening the doors and hiring people is a challenge fraught with hurdles that sometimes can kill the deal altogether.
The two Charlotte County projects are good examples.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.