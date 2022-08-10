OUR POSITION: Growth and invasive species are a huge challenge that all Floridians, and especially our lawmakers, must address in a proactive manner to protect our water and our ecosystems.

The annual hunt for invasive Burmese pythons, dead gopher tortoises found near a utility work site in Venice as well as alligator and shark attacks that draw tabloid headlines are all fresh, and needed, reminders of how much we interact with Florida ecosystems.


