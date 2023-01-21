OUR POSITION: If Democrats expect to mount real challenges in future Florida elections they must move more to the center in policy-making and strengthen their base outside metropolitan areas.
Former Miami mayor Manny Diaz has resigned as chairman of the Florida Democratic Party after a historic thrashing in the 2022 midterm elections.
Florida Democrats’ challenging path forward goes well beyond who is chair of the party.
Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist (who previously served as governor as a Republican) by more than 1.5 million votes. That translated into a 19.4 percentage point win for DeSantis who only won 34,463 votes in his first run for governor in 2018.
The U.S. Senate race was equally disastrous with GOP U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio trouncing Democratic challenger U.S. Rep Val Demings by more than 1.27 million votes — a 16.4 percentage point win.
DeSantis held a significant campaign fundraising advantage over Crist. The GOP governor, who is eyeing a White House bid in 2024, raised a whopping $217.3 million during the 2022 cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Crist raised $31.6 million, according to the watchdog group.
But fundraising for Demings, the former police chief of Orlando and someone who was on the shortlist to be President Joe Biden’s vice president, was strong. She raised $80.9 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Only Democratic U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona raised more — $206.4 million and $92.4 million respectively, according to FEC.
Rubio raised more than $50.6 million and still won handily despite a $30.3 million disadvantage.
Democrats’ challenges in Florida go beyond bank accounts.
Nationally Democrats and Biden were able to drive turnout in some key races from voters supporting abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and sending abortion rights back to the states.
That helped Democrats in some key battlegrounds such as Oregon, Nevada and Arizona.
Florida was a different story.
The state has had the worst inflation in the country and key midterm contests centered on DeSantis and Republicans’ approach to COVID.
The governor was a standard bearer for keeping the economy open during the pandemic. He’s also aggressively pushed back against vaccine and other COVID-related mandates.
Those stances appealed to populist and conservative voters, business owners as well as the state’s tourism and restaurant industries hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns.
Florida’s workers are much more dependent on the economy staying open and people being able to travel.
Democrats in Florida face some very distinct political forks in the road on some key issues. Does the party follow a progressive path on some key hot-button issues or does it look for some kind of more centrist middle ground?
The idea of either political party moving to the center seems almost alien right now and wedge issues such as abortion, gender identity, race, immigration, guns and COVID.
Voters should be asking candidates of both parties if they are running to raise money from targeted fundraising constituencies and carry some national political banner or are they interested in winning elections and appealing to a majority of the electorate.
The GOP has made significant inroads among Hispanic voters concerned about jobs and economic opportunity as well as those with conservative social and religious views.
Democrats are pushing away some Hispanic voters, just like white working and lower middle class constituencies, who find themselves uncomfortable with progressive cultural pushes and concerns about policies that could change landscapes for livelihoods.
Florida Democrats also have a geographic problem. The party desperately needs to widen its base beyond Miami, Fort Lauderdale and other urban cores.
DeSantis and Rubio performed well enough in the urban counties surrounding Miami, Tampa and Orlando to combine with landslides in more conservative and rural parts of the state.
Locally, Democrats have struggled to even field candidates in southwest Florida. That needs to change if the party is going to be more competitive in campaigns up and down the ballot.
Democrats need to focus on how to field more viable candidates in local and other races. Otherwise, they will see more blowouts like in 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.